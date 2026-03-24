It’s a moment of celebration for Bollywood as Dhurandhar 2 is roaring loudly at the worldwide box office. It has become the fastest film to enter the 800 crore club globally. That’s not it; Ranveer Singh led spy action thriller is now also the 6th highest-grossing post-COVID film. Scroll below for a detailed day 5 report!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Worldwide Box Office Day 5

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated a mind-boggling 860.87 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 5 days. It grossed over 100 crore in the last 24 hours and is truly unstoppable at the ticket windows all across.

Around 627.87 crore gross have been garnered from the domestic circuit, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. The remaining 233 crore gross is the combined total from overseas circuits like North America, Germany, Australia, and Nepal, among others. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is witnessing a never-before-seen trend for a Bollywood film at the global box office, even competing with Hollywood titles like Project Hail Mary and Hoppers.

Now ranks as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film in the post-pandemic era!

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the lifetime of Vicky Kaushal’s 2025 blockbuster, Chhaava, which grossed 827.06 crore globally. It is now the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the post-COVID box office. Today, Aditya Dhar’s directorial will easily beat Stree 2 and secure a spot in the top 5. What an unbelievable, unreal, unstoppable run!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide (post-COVID):

Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore Jawan: 1163.62 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Animal: 910.72 crore Stree 2: 884.45 crore Dhurandhar 2: 860.87 crore Chhaava: 827.06 crore Gadar 2: 685.19 crore Saiyaara: 570.67 crore Border 2: 485.3 crore

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 532.1 crore

India gross: 627.87 crore

Overseas gross: 233 crore

Worldwide gross: 860.87 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 5: Beats Dhoom 3, Now The 10th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of All Time!

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