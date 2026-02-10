Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, is on the verge of ending its run, and its ongoing tenth week is most probably its final week in theaters. A few days ago, it arrived on Netflix, but it is still finding some footfall in theaters. In fact, it has a chance of recording the biggest tenth week at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 67 days?

Talking about the latest collection update, the Bollywood spy action thriller minted an estimated 2 lakh on its tenth Monday, day 67. Overall, it has earned an estimated 894.19 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 1055.14 crore gross. From the present position, the film won’t make any significant earnings and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 895 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 218 crore

Week 2 – 261.5 crore

Week 3 – 189.3 crore

Week 4 – 115.7 crore

Week 5 – 56.35 crore

Week 6 – 28.95 crore

Week 7 – 16.25 crore

Week 8 – 5.97 crore

Week 9 – 1.75 crore

Day 64 – 5 lakh

Day 65 – 15 lakh

Day 66 – 20 lakh

Day 67 – 2 lakh

Total – 894.19 crore

Can it beat Chhaava to register the biggest week 10?

Currently, Chhaava holds the record for the biggest tenth week at the Indian box office, with a net collection of 49 lakh. Dhurandhar has already earned 42 lakh in the first four days and needs another 8 lakh in the next three days to dethrone Chhaava. With collections slowing down, the Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to earn around 7 lakh more in the remaining week, thus concluding the tenth week at 49 lakh.

With around 49 lakh coming in, Dhurandhar is likely to tie the score with Chhaava and might fall short of just 1 lakh from scoring the biggest tenth week. It’s really a close contest, and it will be interesting to see if Ranveer’s film gets an edge today, day 68, due to discounted ticket rates (Blockbuster Tuesday).

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Needs 43.81 Crore More To Beat Aamir Khan’s Highest-Grosser — Can It Get There?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News