Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles, is already streaming online on Netflix, but it continues to add some lakhs to its tally. The film is in the final stage of its theatrical run, and it’s now confirmed that the 900 crore milestone at the Indian box office will be missed. Nonetheless, it’s an all-time blockbuster and also the most profitable film in Ranveer’s career. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 66!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 66 days?

The Bollywood spy-action thriller has completely slowed down and added dismal numbers in its tenth weekend. On the tenth Friday, day 64, it earned 8 lakh. On Saturday, day 65, it jumped and earned 15 lakh. On Sunday, day 66, it grew again to score 20 lakh. Overall, it scored an estimated 43 lakh during the weekend, pushing the Indian box office collection to a staggering 894.2 crore net. It equals 1055.15 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 218 crore

Week 2 – 261.5 crore

Week 3 – 189.3 crore

Week 4 – 115.7 crore

Week 5 – 56.35 crore

Week 6 – 28.95 crore

Week 7 – 16.25 crore

Week 8 – 5.97 crore

Week 9 – 1.75 crore

Day 64 – 8 lakh

Day 65 – 15 lakh

Day 66 – 20 lakh

Total – 894.2 crore

It’s Ranveer Singh’s most profitable film!

The estimated budget of Dhurandhar was 225 crore. Against this cost, it has already earned a mammoth 894.2 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 669.2 crore. Calculated further, it equals 297.42% returns at the Indian box office. With such hefty returns, it has become Ranveer Singh’s most profitable film.

To grab the first spot, Dhurandhar surpassed Simmba. Released in 2018, Simmba earned a smashing 240.22 crore net against an estimated budget of 80 crore. It achieved an ROI of 160.22 crore, equivalent to 200% returns.

As we can clearly see, Ranveer’s latest release is dominating Simmba by a huge margin despite being made on a much higher budget.

