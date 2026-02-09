Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, continues to push its tally ahead. In its opening week, it underperformed at the worldwide box office, but it was glad to see the film maintain a decent pace during the second weekend. With healthy growth, the film comfortably crossed the 50 crore mark, becoming Rani’s ninth-highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 10!

How much did Mardaani 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

The Bollywood action thriller started its second weekend by earning 2.15 crore on its second Friday, day 8, in India. On Saturday, day 9, it jumped by 79.06% and earned 3.85 crore. On Sunday, day 10, it jumped again by 18.18% and earned 4.55 crore. Overall, it earned 10.55 crore during the second weekend, pushing the total to 37.1 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 43.83 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 8.65 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office collection is 52.42 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 37.1 crore

India gross – 43.77 crore

Overseas gross – 8.65 crore

Worldwide gross – 52.42 crore

Becomes Rani Mukerji’s 9th highest-grossing film!

With 52.42 crore gross in the kitty, Mardaani 3 has surpassed Mangal Pandey (51.35 crore) to become Rani Mukerji’s ninth-highest-grossing film globally. In the coming days, it’ll also cross Mardaani (59.55 crore) to claim the eighth spot.

Take a look at Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (gross):

Hichki – 208.73 crore Talaash – 180.83 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna – 110.26 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – 91.08 crore Ta Ra Rum Pum – 69.15 crore Mardaani 2 – 67.12 crore Bunty Aur Babli – 62.74 crore Mardaani – 59.55 crore Mardaani 3 – 52.42 crore (10 days) Mangal Pandey – 51.35 crore

More about the film

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. It is produced by Aditya Chopra (YRF). The film was reportedly made on a budget of 60 crore.

