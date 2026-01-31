Rani Mukerji stands among the most versatile and respected actresses in Indian cinema. A National Film Award winner, she has delivered a wide range of powerful and memorable performances in films such as Hum Tum, Black, No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Here’s a ranked look at her top 10 highest-rated movies on IMDb, along with details on where you can watch them right now.

1. Black (2005)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: The heartfelt drama follows the story of Michelle (Rani Mukerji), who is unable to see, hear, or speak, and whose life changes when a devoted teacher (Amitabh Bachchan) enters her world. Through unconventional methods, he teaches her communication and independence, before their roles reverse as he faces mental decline.

2. Hey Ram (2000)

Director: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Plot: Set against the backdrop of India’s Partition and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the fictional period drama revolves around the story of Saketh Ram (played by Kamal Haasan), an archaeologist whose wife (played by Rani Mukerji) is killed during communal riots in Calcutta. Believing that Mahatma Gandhi is responsible for the country’s division and violence, he sets out to kill him.

3. Veer-Zaara (2004)

Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: The romantic drama follows Veer (Shah Rukh Khan), an Indian Air Force officer, who sacrifices his freedom to protect Zaara (Preity Zinta), a Pakistani woman he loves. Years later, a young lawyer (Rani Mukerji) uncovers his story in court, revealing how circumstances kept them apart across borders.

4. Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

Director: S. Shankar

S. Shankar IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The action drama Nayak follows Shivaji Rao (Anil Kapoor), a common man who becomes Chief Minister for one day after challenging corrupt politicians on live TV. Using his honesty and courage, he exposes scams, punishes the guilty, and shows how powerful clean leadership can be. Rani Mukerji plays the female lead in the film.

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Where to Watch: Netflix & Prime Video

Plot: The musical romantic drama follows Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol), best friends in college, but the story takes a turn when Rahul falls in love with and marries Tina (Rani Mukerji). After Tina’s death, her daughter uses Tina’s letters to reunite Rahul with Anjali, giving their friendship a second chance to turn into love.

6. Hichki (2018)

Director: Siddharth P Malhotra

Siddharth P Malhotra IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: The comedy drama follows Naina Mathur (Rani Mukerji), a teacher with Tourette’s syndrome who gets a job at an elite school. Assigned a troublesome class, she uses patience and creative methods to help her students overcome their problems and prove their worth.

7. Talaash (2012)

Director: Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The mystery thriller features Aamir Khan as a cop, who is assigned a high-profile murder case while dealing with his dark past and a depressed wife (Rani Mukerji). As the investigation moves forward, he gets unexpected help from a sex worker (Kareena Kapoor), who might be the key to unlocking the perplexing mystery.

8. Mardaani (2014)

Director: Pradeep Sarkar

Pradeep Sarkar IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: The cop action thriller revolves around how a senior and dedicated cop (Rani Mukerji) becomes hellbent on exposing the case of the kidnapping of young girls by a child trafficking mafia. The film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin as the main antagonist, who is the mastermind behind the human trafficking syndicate.

9. Mardaani 2 (2019)

Director: Gopi Puthran

Gopi Puthran IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: In the Mardaani sequel, the story follows the relentless cop’s (Rani Mukerji) efforts to catch a psychopathic and ruthless contract killer (played by Vishal Jethwa of Homebound fame), who sexually assaults and brutally murders young girls.

10. Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway (2023)

Director: Ashima Chibber

Ashima Chibber IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: The legal drama follows an Indian mother (Rani Mukerji) living in Norway whose children are taken away by child welfare authorities. Refusing to give up, she fights an emotional legal battle driven by love and determination. It also features Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh in key supporting roles.

