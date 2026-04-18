Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, and Asrani’s Bhooth Bangla is on the right track at the box office. The fantasy horror-comedy is shining bright with positive reviews. It began its journey on Saturday on a good note. Scroll below for the day 2 morning occupancy.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla registered a morning occupancy of 13.87% on day 2. It witnessed a 38.42% growth in the last 24 hours. There’s strict competition from Dhurandhar 2, which has recorded admissions of 18.14% on its day 31. But Priyadarshan’s directorial is the audience’s leading choice and is set to boost during the second half of Saturday.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 10.02%

Day 2: 13.87% (+38.42%)

Overtakes Jolly LLB 3

On the opening day, Akshay Kumar’s fantasy horror comedy stayed slightly behind his 2025 release, Jolly LLB 3 (10.28%). But it has finally overtaken the Arshad Warsi starrer, which registered occupancy of 13.65% during the morning shows on day 2.

That’s not it; it has also left behind Kesari Chapter 2, and landed at the 3rd spot among the superstar’s 2025 releases.

Check out the day 2 morning occupancy ranked against Akshay Kumar’s 2025 releases in Bollywood:

Sky Force: 23.52% Housefull 5: 15.40% Bhooth Bangla: 13.87% Jolly LLB 3: 13.65% Kesari Chapter 2: 11.68%

Where does it stand among 2026 Bollywood releases?

Bhooth Bangla has recorded the 3rd best opening on day 2, surpassing Mardaani 3 and O’Romeo. It is only behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2, both of which enjoyed the sequel benefit.

The trends show an upward graph and with desired spot bookings, Tabu co-starrer has the potential to touch the 20 crore mark on Saturday. It has sold 24.06K tickets in the last one hour, which proves the rising interest.

Here are the top 5 morning occupancies among Bollywood releases of 2026:

Dhurandhar 2: 35.90% Border 2: 15.51% Bhooth Bangla: 13.87% Mardaani 3: 8.80% O’Romeo: 6.94%

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1: Priyadarshan & Akshay Kumar Rewrite History With Their Biggest Opening After 15 Years!

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