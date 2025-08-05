Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 has made an impressive start after its theatrical run ended and the comedy thriller arrived on Prime Video. In three days, the film has garnered the fourth-best non-Netflix debut of 2025, which arrived on OTT after its theatrical run ended.

Akshay Kumar Claims Two Spots In The Top 5!

Akshay Kumar has claimed two spots in the top 5 debut week viewership for theatrical releases that arrived on OTT. In fact, he also claims the top spot, with Kesari Chapter 2’s 5.7 million views in the debut week.

Housefull 5 OTT Verdict

Housefull 5, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3.7 million, taking the second spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of July 28 – August 3, as per Ormax data. It stayed below Prithviraj Sukumaran & Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Sarzameen, which is running through its second week on OTT.

Here are the top 10 debut week viewership numbers of theatrical releases that later premiered on OTT.

Kesari Chapter 2: 5.7 million (Jio Hotstar) Tourist Family: 4.4 million (Jio Hotstar) Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 million (Prime Video) Housefull 5: 3.7 million (Prime Video) Odela 2: 3.8 million (Prime Video) Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 million (Prime Video) Alappuzha Gymkhana: 3.2 million (Sony Liv) L2: Empuraan: 3 million (JioHotstar) Thudarum: 2.9 million (JioHotstar) Kuberaa: 2.5 million (Prime Video)

Will Housefull 5 Jump In The Next Week?

It would be interesting to see if Housefull 5 witnesses a jump in its OTT viewership in the next week and enters the list of the most viewed films of 2025.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

