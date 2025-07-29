Kay Kay Menon’s web series Special Ops 2 has taken a giant leap in viewership and in two weeks the show has done the unthinkable as it becomes the fifth most-viewed web series of 2025 already! The web series by Neeraj Pandey, streaming on JioHotstar garnered a viewership of 16.7 million in two weeks!

Pushes Dabba Cartel Out Of The Top 10

As per Ormax’s half yearly data, Dabba Cartel was the 10th most-viewed web series of 2025. Streaming on Netflix, the show garnered a total of 12.8 million views in its lifetime. However with Kay Kay Menon’s show entering the list, Shabana Azmi’s multistarrer web series is out of the top 10.

Special Ops 2 OTT Verdict Week 2

Special Ops 2, in its debut week, garnered a roaring viewership of 10.5 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of July 21 – July 27, as per Ormax data.

Fifth Most-Viewed Web Series Of 2025

Special Ops 2 is already the fifth most viewed web series of 2025 as it surpassed the entire viewership of Squid Game S3 in India which garnered 16.5 million views in its lifetime.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed OTT shows of 2025 as per Ormax’s half-yearly report.

Criminal Justice S4 (JioHotstar): 27.7 Million Aashram S3 Part 2 (Prime Video): 27.1 Million Panchayat S4 (Prime Video): 23.8 Million Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video): 16.8 Million Special Ops 2 (JioHotstar): 16.7 Million Squid Game S3 (Netflix, India): 16.5 Million The Legend Of Hanuman S6 (JioHotstar): 16.2 Million The Royals (Netflix): 15.5 Million The Secret Of Shiledars (JioHotstar): 14.5 Million Chidiya Udd (JioHotstar): 13.7 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

