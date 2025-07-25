Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s Kuberaa has opened to a lukewarm start on Prime Video. The crime thriller was received with much love in the theaters, and Dhanush’s beggar avatar was appreciated a lot. However, the response on OTT has not been that thunderous in terms of numbers!

Dhanush Fails To Enter The Top 5

Dhanush failed to enter the top 5 most-viewed films on OTT after a theatrical release in their debut week. The top spot is claimed by Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 that garnered 5.7 million views in its debut week upon its arrival on JioHotstar.

Kuberaa OTT Verdict

Kuberaa, in its debut week, garnered a lukewarm viewership of 2.5 million, taking the second spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of July 14 – July 20, as per Ormax data. It surpassed Thug Life, Raid 2, Heads of State, and others.

Tenth Most-Viewed Web Series Of 2025

Dhanush’s film is the tenth most viewed film on OTT after a theatrical release in 2025 in its debut week. However, it failed to surpass the opening week views of nine theatrical to OTT releases, including Telugu films like Odela 2.

Here are the highest debut viewership of theatrical releases that later premiered on OTT:

Kesari Chapter 2: 5.7 million (Jio Hotstar) Tourist Family: 4.4 million (Jio Hotstar) Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 million (Prime Video) Odela 2: 3.8 million (Prime Video) Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 million (Prime Video) Alappuzha Gymkhana: 3.2 million (Sony Liv) L2: Empuraan: 3 million (JioHotstar) Thudarum: 2.9 million (JioHotstar) Kuberaa: 2.5 million (Prime Video) Maranamass: 2.5 Million (Sony Liv)

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Special Ops 2 OTT Verdict: Kay Kay Menon Enters Top 5 Non-Netflix Debuts Of 2025 But Himmat Singh Fails To Touch The Top 3!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News