Special Ops 2 has made an impressive start on Jio Hotstar, entering the top 5 most-viewed web series in its debut week, for a non-Netflix show. The thriller arrived on Jio Hotstar last week, and Himmat Singh is being nailed for being the same man with the same energy trying to succeed in another impossible mission!

Pushed Gram Chikitsalay Out Of The Top 10 Debuts!

Kay Kay Menon’s thriller show has managed to push Amol Parashar’s Gram Chikitsalay out of the top 10 debut weeks of 2025. The web series by TVF arrived on Prime Video and garnered 2.4 million views in its debut week on the platform!

Special Ops 2 OTT Verdict

Special Ops 2, in its debut week, garnered a roaring viewership of 6.2 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of July 14 – July 20, as per Ormax data.

Fourth Most-Viewed Web Series Of 2025

Kay Kay Menon’s show is the fourth most viewed web series of 2025 in its debut week but it failed to surpass the opening week views of Bobby Deol’s Aashram Season 3 Part 2, Pankaj Tripathi’s Criminal Justice Season 4 and Panchayat season 4.

Here are the debut week viewership numbers of the top 10 web series that arrived in 2025 on any platform except for Netflix. Numbers are provided by Ormax’s weekly report.

Aashram S3 Part 2: 9.6 Million | Prime Video Panchayat S4: 8.8 Million | Prime Video Criminal Justice S4: 8.4 Million | Jio Hotstar Special Ops 2: 6.2 Million | Jio Hotstar The Legend Of Hanuman S6 : 5.8 Million | Jio Hotstar Pataal Lok: 4.2 Million | Prime Video Loot Kaand: 3.4 Million | Jio Hotstar Oops Ab Kya: 3.1 Million | Jio Hotstar Kull: 2.9 Million | Jio Hotstar The Secret Of The Shiledars: 2.6 Million | Jio Hotstar

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

