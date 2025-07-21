Panchayat S4 OTT Verdict (Week 4): Jitendra Kumar Inches Closer To Axe Lifetime Views Of Season 2 & 3

Panchayat season 4 is going strong with its OTT viewership on Prime Video. In four weeks, the social dramedy created by TVF has garnered a viewership of 23.4 million. The web series has found a spot in the top five most-viewed shows of the week for the fourth consecutive time.

Jitendra Kumar’s Show All Set To Axe Season 2 & 3

Jitendra Kumar-led show is all set to axe the lifetime viewership of season 2 2. While the second season of the web series garnered 29.6 million views in total, the third season garnered 28.2 million views. The fourth season is inching towards these marks.

Panchayat S4 OTT Verdict Week 4

Panchayat S4, in its fourth week, witnessed a further drop from the last week, garnering a viewership of 2.6 million, taking the third spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of July 14 – July 20, as per Ormax data.

Third Most-Viewed Web Series Of 2025

The TVF-led show is the third most viewed web series of 2025, followed by Criminal Justice Season 4 and Aashram Season 3 Part 2. However, it seems impossible for the show to reach for the second spot owing to the massive gap in viewership.

Check out the top 5 most-viewed web series of 2025 (except for Netflix shows.)

Aashram S3 Part 2: 35.3 Million Criminal Justice S4 : 34.2 Million Panchayat S4: 23.4 Million

Panchayat S4 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on Prime Video.

Week 1: 8.8 Million

Week 2: 7.8 Million

Week 3: 4.2 Million

Week 4: 2.6 Million

Total: 23.4 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

