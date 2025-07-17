Reality shows have always ruled Television, since Boogie Woogie and SaReGaMa days. However, a major shift in the viewership of reality TV happened with Bigg Boss, followed by Bigg Boss OTT! Now, reality shows took over the OTT world in 2025, and amidst these reality shows, The Great Indian Kapil Show made a mark in the top 5 most-viewed reality shows on OTT in 2025.

Top 5 Most-Viewed Reality Shows On OTT In 2025

The top spot in the list of the most-watched OTT reality shows of 2025 is secured by Malaika Arora and Remo D’Souza’s Hip Hop India S3. The dance reality show on Prime Video, garnered a total of 11.1 million views in its lifetime!

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict Week 4

In the fourth week, The Great Indian Kapil Show could not managed to enter the list of top 10 non-English shows of the week, ruled by Squid Game season 3. However, in the fourth week, Kapil Sharma’s show was trending in the top 10 in 9 countries, securing the top spot in India.

Kapil Sharma Takes Only 10 Days To Claim Second Rank!

The list of the most watched OTT reality shows of 2025 has been calculated for the shows that arrived from January to Jun 2025. Kapil Sharma‘s Netflix show, started streaming on June 21 and in 10 days, it managed to secure the second spot in the list of the most-watched OTT reality shows of 2025.

Check out the top 5 most-viewed OTT reality shows of 2025 as per Ormax’s half-yearly report.

Hip Hop India (Prime Video): 11.1 Million The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 (Netflix): 10.9 Million Shark Tank India S4 (Sony Liv): 10.3 Million The Traitors (Prime Video): 9.3 Million Battleground (Prime Video): 9.2 Million

Note: The numbers are taken from the official data released by Ormax’s half yearly report from Jan – June 2025.

