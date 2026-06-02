Advance bookings are now open for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, releasing in theaters this Friday!

Bringing back the charm of classic Bollywood entertainers, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, promises A full-fledged original Bollywood family entertainer packed with comedy, confusion, chaos, and heart. Directed by David Dhawan, the film marks the return of the filmmaker’s trademark style of larger-than-life comedy and family entertainment. Blending romance, humor, chaos, and heart, the film promises a complete paisa-vasool experience for audiences of all ages.

With its blend of comedy, emotions, and family-friendly storytelling, the film aims to revive the joy of shared theatrical experiences that bring audiences together.

The music is positioned as one of the film’s biggest commercial strengths, along with tracks like “Vyah Karwado Ji,” “WOW,” and the iconic song “Chunnari Chunnari – Let’s Go”.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai seems to be a complete masala entertainer, blending nostalgia, comedy, music, and exaggerated family fun to bring back the feel of classic Bollywood comedy to the big screen.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Cast & Release Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features a fresh and interesting trio of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. Joining them is a strong ensemble cast including Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Ali Asgar, Rajesh Kumar, Rakesh Bedi, and Kubbra Sait.

A Tips Films production, directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases in theaters this Friday, June 5, 2026.

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