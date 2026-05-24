Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features a fresh and interesting trio of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. Directed by David Dhawan, the film brings back his signature style of humor and mass appeal. The movie promises a colorful mix of romance, comedy, and high-energy entertainment designed for family audiences.

It is a full-on nostalgia trip back to the golden days of Govinda and Salman Khan, when romantic comedies ruled Bollywood every Friday. Read ahead to know five things that stood out in the trailer!

1. Classic Bollywood Entertainer

The trailer offers the classic combination of old-school comic twists. It embraces a 90s Bollywood comedy vibe filled with laughter, chaos, romance, dance numbers, and endless fun. The trailer promises the film to be a family entertainer.

2. David Dhawan’s Signature Comedy

The trailer gives a glimpse of David Dhawan’s signature comic style that combines romance and humor, a style that has been the hallmark of many legendary Bollywood entertainers over the years. In fact, it also marks the fourth collaboration of the father-son duo after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1. The trailer is a walk down the memory lane of Govinda and Salman Khan’s comedies.

3. Varun Dhawan’s Epic Comic Timing

Varun Dhawan’s OTT reactions, punchy dialogue delivery, and effortless comic timing are all on display. The film immediately reminds you of Akshay Kumar’s classic Garam Masala, where his character juggles three girlfriends under one roof. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features a similar setup, which is why many are already calling it a Garam Masala-style entertainer.

4. Impressive Dialogues

Another standout element of the trailer is the dialogue. Varun Dhawan is delivering his classic one-liners. The punchlines help maintain a light-hearted tone throughout the trailer, along with fast-paced comic timing.

5. Spellbinding Music

The trailer also features the iconic song “Chunari Chunari” from Biwi No. 1. The music is positioned as one of the film’s biggest commercial strengths, along with tracks like “Vyah Karwado Ji” and “WOW.” The song, which lives up to its promise of color, chaos, and non-stop celebration, features Varun Dhawan bringing in his trademark swagger and Mrunal Thakur.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai seems to be a complete masala entertainer, blending nostalgia, comedy, music, and exaggerated family fun to bring back the feel of classic Bollywood comedy to the big screen. Produced by Tips Films, the movie is set to open big in cinemas on June 5, 2026.

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