Dwayne Johnson at Moana World Premiere ( Photo Credit – Disney )

The cast and filmmakers behind Disney’s highly anticipated live-action Moana came together at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for the film’s spectacular world premiere. Among those in attendance were Dwayne Johnson, Catherine Lagaʻaia (Moana), director and executive producer Thomas Kail, producer and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with cast members Rena Owen and John Tui.

Dwayne Johnson Channels Maui On The Blue Carpet

Stealing the spotlight on the blue carpet, Dwayne Johnson embraced his beloved character Maui by sporting the demigod’s iconic magical hook. The Hollywood superstar made it a memorable family affair, arriving with his wife and daughters, delighting fans and photographers alike.

The evening began with Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda welcoming guests before introducing the renowned Nonosina dancers, whose captivating performance brought the spirit of the Pacific Islands to life through traditional dance, live percussion, chanting, and vocals. The celebration continued with a traditional Polynesian ceremony featuring Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson, who joined in the festivities with energetic dance moves that reflected the rich cultural heritage at the heart of Moana.

( Photo Credit – Disney )

Moana Plot & Cast

In Moana, Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®️-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island home, Motunui, alongside the legendary demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

The cast features Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as her mother, Sina, and Rena Owen as Grandma Tala. Along the way, we’ll also meet an array of adorable animal characters, Pua the pig and Heihei the rooster, who help Moana on her journey.

Disney’s reimagining of the beloved Oscar®️-nominated animated adventure is directed by Emmy®️ and Tony Award®️ winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton). The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2.

Featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina, along with an original score composed by Mancina, Moana brings the beloved story to life on an epic scale for a new generation. Moana will release exclusively in cinemas across India in English and Hindi from 10th July 2026.

Moana (2026) Trailer

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