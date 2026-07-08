Minions & Monsters North America Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Illumination’s animated comedy Minions & Monsters was released in theaters on July 1, 2026, and is on the verge of completing one week in theaters. It’s the seventh installment in the overall Despicable Me franchise and the third installment in the Minions prequel series. It currently holds an impressive 90% critics’ score and 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Records Lowest Monday In The Despicable Me & Minions Franchise

On Monday (July 6), Minions & Monsters added another $5.7 million at the domestic box office, an impressive 48.1% drop from Sunday. However, in doing that, the latest installment has recorded the lowest-grossing Monday ever among all films in the Despicable Me and Minions franchise, according to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando. After running for six days in theaters, its cumulative domestic total has reached $67.8 million, making it the fifth-highest-grossing animated movie of 2026 in North America, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

Minions & Monsters – Box Office Summary

North America: $67.8 million

$67.8 million International: $98.5 million

$98.5 million Worldwide: $166.3 million

Minions & Monsters vs. Despicable Me Franchise – Opening Weekend Comparison

Although the Pierre Coffin-directed feature delivered a solid $37 million domestic opening weekend, it was far behind the domestic debuts of the first two Minions films and ranks the lowest so far within the broader Despicable Me franchise. While Minions (2015) earned $115.7 million, Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) earned $107 million in its opening weekend. Let’s take a look at the domestic opening weekend of the Despicable Me and Minions franchise.

Despicable Me & Minions Franchise – Opening Weekend Collections (North America)

Despicable Me (2010): $56.4 million Despicable Me 2 (2013): $83.5 million Despicable Me 3 (2017): $72.4 million Despicable Me 4 (2024): $75 million Minions (2015): $115.7 million Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022): $107 million Minions & Monsters (2026): $37 million

The Domestic Total Needed To Outgross GOAT

At the time of writing, Minions & Monsters is the fifth-highest-grossing animated release of 2026. It is currently trailing behind GOAT’s $103.3 million domestic earnings. With a current domestic total of $67.8 million, Minions & Monsters still needs to earn more than $35.5 million to overtake GOAT domestically.

At its current pace and given the stage in its theatrical run, it looks like the latest Minions entry won’t have a problem in surpassing that target. However, the final outcome will be clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is Minions & Monsters All About?

Directed by franchise veteran Pierre Coffin, the prequel is set against the backdrop of 1920s Hollywood and follows the Minions as they search for frightening creatures to make their monster movie. Later, they must team up to save the planet after unleashing monsters into this world.

Minions & Monsters Trailer

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