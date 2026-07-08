Exclusive: Ahmed Khan Confirms Welcome 4! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The laugh riot is officially continuing as Akshay Kumar is all set to move on to Welcome 4! That’s it. That is the news! While director Ahmed Khan’s star-studded action-comedy Welcome to the Jungle, the third part of the Welcome franchise, continues to laugh its way at the box office, breaching the 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, the mastermind behind the camera has confirmed Welcome 4!

In an exclusive, unfiltered conversation with Koimoi, the director officially confirmed that the highly anticipated next chapter of Welcome To The Junge is already locked and loaded in the development pipeline!

While discussing his upcoming films, Ahmed Khan, in a candid conversation, was prompted to tease the audience by describing his highly anticipated upcoming slate. Without divulging many details, the filmmaker confirmed, “Look, there are two or three things – I want my son to get launched now. I’ve got to launch this 25-year-old. So, I’m going to launch Azaan.” The filmmaker then dropped the bomb, “Next film will be Welcome. That’s the next part!”

While Welcome 4 will undoubtedly serve as a major anchor for his commercial slate, Ahmed Khan hinted that his calendar is packed with multiple massive event films currently in development. He continued, “There’s one film which is with Firoze Nadiadwala, and there’s one film which is in the pipeline, which starts with Sajid Nadiadwala. So, there are a couple of films which I’m currently pondering on.”

The confirmation of Welcome 4 comes right on the heels of Welcome to the Jungle emerging as a success. Headlined by Akshay Kumar alongside an absolute army of an ensemble including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez, the third installment successfully broke the dry spell for big-budget ensemble comedies.

The gossip gully is already buzzing about how the universe will scale up for part four. Will the iconic duo of Uday and Majnu return? Will the Jungle get even wilder?

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Stay tuned right here to Koimoi as we will bring you more exclusive details about Welcome To The Jungle!

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