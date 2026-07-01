Imtiaz Ali Reacts To Main Vaapas Aaunga’s Box Office Success! (Photo Credit –Instagram)

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is currently riding high on a wave of immense love and commercial validation with his latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film has not only managed to strike a deep emotional chord with viewers but is also holding its ground beautifully in the theaters.

The film might have started slowly, but eventually, it won the hearts and the box office numbers. We asked the filmmaker to share his thoughts on the box office validation for the beautiful love story set against the partition of India and Pakistan.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Imtiaz Ali opened up about the overwhelming audience reception of Main Vaapas Aaunga and how important this commercial validation is for a filmmaker to keep growing and making such heartfelt stories. Moreover, he even discussed how this feels like a personal victory when the entire industry celebrates the film!

Box Office Validation – Ultimate Stamp Of Approval

When asked about how he views the financial success of Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali didn’t hold back on its significance and said, “I think box office validation is very important for a film. Because it is the stamp, the approval of the audience. All of us as filmmakers should know whether our film is reaching out and speaking to the audience we are making it for. I am very glad that there is an overwhelming and dramatic support by the audience towards Main Vaapas Aaunga.”

A Message From The Audience: We Are Ready

We generally see debates over content not working in cinemas and being fed to OTTs instead. But Imtiaz Ali believes that the audience never ditches their love for theaters. In fact, the roaring success of this film serves as a definitive answer from the ticket-paying public – a metaphorical promise that echoes the title itself.

Discussing the same, he said, “This success is being relayed by the rest of the industry with a great deal of happiness and hope because it is almost as if the audience is also saying, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga‘, and expressing that they are eager to come back to the theater. They are telling us, ‘Please do not make films for us, thinking that we will not understand. Make your best films, and we are ready to watch them.’

It is rare to see the industry celebrate a film’s success with zero insecurity, but Main Vaapas Aaunga seems to have broken that barrier. Imtiaz Ali revealed that his phone hasn’t stopped buzzing, with fellow creators finding a sense of personal hope in his box office run. He shared, “So many of my director friends, actor friends, and writers are seeing their personal victory in the audience participation and eventual success of Main Vaapas Aaunga.”

Advertisement

For more exclusive stories and interviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Teaser Inspired From Hollywood Films? Netizens Criticize With Comparisons, Question “Where Is Sharvari?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News