Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT Verdict: Despite Rave Reviews, Not A Good Debut! (Photo Credit – Netflix)

After strong word-of-mouth, which turned into a stellar box-office run, Imtiaz Ali’s emotional drama Main Vaapas Aaunga has officially made its digital debut on Netflix! Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, the film arrived on the streaming platform after critical acclaim. However, despite rave reviews from both audiences and critics, its initial OTT viewership paints a mixed picture!

The film featured in the Top 10 list in 9 countries, including Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The film captured the #1 spot in Pakistan and secured #2 in India!

Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix, from August 3 to August 9, 2026, Main Vaapas Aaunga, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 1.6 million on Netflix against 4.3 million viewing hours and secured the 6th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by Brazilian crime drama Elize: Shadows of a Woman at number 1 this week.

Missed Top 10 Debut Week Viewership

Despite making waves across 10 countries globally, Imtiaz Ali‘s film missed out on entering the top 10 highest post-theatrical Hindi debuts on Netflix in 2026.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership numbers of Hindi films that arrived on Netflix in 2026 after a theatrical release.

Dhurandhar: 7.6 Million Bhooth Bangla: 4.9 Million Mardaani 3: 4.4 Million Tere Ishk Mein: 3.8 Million De De Pyaar De 2: 3.5 Million Haq: 3.4 Million Border 2: 3.3 Million Tu Yaa Main: 2 Million Vadh 2 | Single Salma: 1.9 Million Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 1.8 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

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