Traitors S2 Trailer Review Ft. Karan Johar, Shweta Tiwari, Munawar Faruqui & Others! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the spiciest of them all? Well, my answer has been Karan Johar forever! Ever since, he decided to host the spiciest chat show in the world, Koffee with Karan! Then he pushed the stakes further when he hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, and then the masterstroke was bluffing reality on Prime Video! Traitors S2 is all set to re-arrive, and Karan Johar is, as usual, spicing it up in the trailer itself!

If Season 1 taught us anything, it was – putting celebrities in a palace and making them lie to each other on their face. This was basically a rebirth of sorts for the reality TV genre! The Season 2 trailer just dropped, and honestly? It’s doing exactly what a trailer for this show should do – making you paranoid about who is bluffing whom.

Karan Johar returns as the showrunner, and he’s leaning even harder into the drama this time. His lines set the tone of the show – trust is rare but dhokha everywhere! His classic pauses, smirks, and fancy expressions have cooked the trailer well! But it is the contestants who are winning with their glimpses!

Shweta Tiwari assures that she has caught two cheater husbands in the past! Munawar Faruqui asks you to buzz off with your plans, and Mallika Sherawat reminds Rhea Chakraborty about her jail days. Amid all the warnings, Shweta Tiwari’s cut has got instant meme potential, so nobody in this game is going to oust her. She seems blunt, funny, and sassy all at the same time! She has the kind of unfiltered confidence that makes a reality show cast member instantly watchable.

The palace backdrop looks like a good location. It seems like Prime Video

was figuring out this format during season 1, and the season 2 trailer suggests the show has fully settled into the chaos now.

Check out the trailer of Traitors S2 here.

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