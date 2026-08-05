Lock Upp 2 Winner Shreya Kalra's Prize Money 400% Higher Than S1 Winner Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp 2 Winner Shreya Kalra’s Total Earnings Till Grand Finale! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor’s fiery reality show on Netflix has officially closed curtains to a spicy season. Shreya Kalra has emerged as the winner of Lock Upp 2, lifting the trophy and a cash prize of 1 crore! Interestingly, while everyone thought that Shivangi Joshi might be the winner of this season, it was the ex-Roadies contestant who beat everyone in the grand finale, including TV veterans like Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde!

Beyond the ultimate glory, Shreya’s win comes with a huge jump in the prize money from the last season! For the unversed, the first season of the show aired on MX Player in 2022, and found its winner in Munawar Faruqui, who later found his footing, winning one of the biggest reality shows in the country – Bigg Boss S17!

Shreya Kalra Lock Upp S2 Prize Money 400% Higher Than Munawar Faruqui’s!

Interestingly, Shreya Kalra’s prize money for Lock Upp 2 is 400% higher than Munawar Faruqui‘s prize money for season 1. While Shreya won a prize money of 1 crore, Munawar was rewarded a cash prize of 20 lakh, along with a fully paid trip to Italy and a car!

Runner Up Shivangi Joshi’s Total Earnings

Reportedly, the runner-up of this season, Shivangi Joshi, earned a total of 72 lakh from the show, which was aired for six weeks on Netflix! Shivangi was paid a fee of 12 lakh per week for her stint on the reality show, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh!

Shreya Kalra’s Total Earnings Till Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale

Apart from winning the 1 crore prize money, like every inmate, Shreya Kalra was paid a recurring weekly fee for surviving the show! Her paycheck was reportedly 2 – 4 lakh per week, and she earned somewhere between 12 – 24 lakh, in addition to the prize money! Her total earnings till Lock Upp 2 grand finale are 1.12 crore to 1.24 crore!

We congratulate Shreya on her win and hope she gets a better career and work opportunities. Shine bright!

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