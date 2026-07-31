Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi’s Total Earnings Till Grand Finale (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Television heartthrob Shivangi Joshi has proven her mettle as a superstar on TV, playing the lead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for years! She made a shift to reality Television with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and is now winning hearts with her participation in Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2. The reality show, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh & Farah Khan, streams on Netflix.

Shivangi has been dominating headlines for her journey in the second season of the show, and her chemistry with Harshad Chopra and rivalry with Shilpa Shinde is the highlight of the show! As per reports, Shivangi is being paid a bomb to be a part of the show!

Shivangi Joshi Lock Upp 2 Total Fee

Shivangi Joshi is a finalist on the show and has survived it for six weeks, since she has already reached the finale week! Interestingly, the actress is being paid 10 – 12 lakh per week as her remuneration for the show! So for 6 weeks, the actress has earned 60 – 72 lakh reportedly!

Shivangi Earning More Than Khatron Ke Khiladi!

Reports suggest that after pulling off a grueling 6-week stint to reach the finale week, Shivangi’s total earnings from the reality show are actually only 20% higher than what she took home for her brief 4-week run on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Shivangi Joshi’s Lock Upp 2 VS Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Paycheck

Back in 2022, when Shivangi signed up for Rohit Shetty‘s action-packed show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she entered as one of the highest-paid celebrity contestants of the season with a weekly remuneration of 15 lakh per week! Shivangi was eliminated in the fourth week, earning 60 lakh from the show!

Despite her early elimination and her staggering 15 lakh paycheck, 25% higher than her per-week remuneration from Lock Upp 2, Shivangi Joshi has earned more from Lock Upp 2 in entirety!

While the actress walked away with only 60 lakh for just a four-week stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she will earn at least 20% higher from Lock Upp 2! Interestingly, this difference might take a huge turn if Shivangi Joshi manages to win the show, since she would be earning 1 crore more as the prize money of the show, making her total earnings from the show 1.72 crore! For the unversed, the grand finale of the show has been shot and will be aired next week.

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