OTT Verdict: Dhurandhar Nails A Record None Can’t Touch! ( Photo Credit – Jio Studios )

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller has officially entered the digital dominance to create history after ruling with its theatrical presence! After shattering box office records with back-to-back blockbusters, the Dhurandhar franchise has now claimed the ultimate crown on OTT platforms – becoming the Most Viewed Indian Film Franchise with a staggering 63 million cumulative views on Netflix and JioHotstar in only six months!

Interestingly, the film is still trending on both OTT platforms and will add more numbers till the end of the year, making it impossible for any film franchise to beat such a huge figure in terms of viewership! From dominating global top-10 charts on Netflix to creating huge milestones, the film is now way ahead of its contemporaries!

Ranveer Singh’s Franchise Rules OTT!

While Dhurandhar is the most-viewed Indian film of the year on OTT, with a viewership of 35.2 million, it is followed by Dhurandhar 2’s 27.8 million at number 2. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh is the only actor who claims two spots in the list of the most viewed films of the year on OTT.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Indian films of 2026 on OTT. These films arrived on OTT either directly or after completing their theatrical run.

Dhurandhar: 35.2 Million | Netflix/JioHotstar Dhurandhar 2: 27.8 Million | Netflix/JioHotstar Accused: 19.4 Million | Netflix Made In Korea: 18.2 Million | Netflix The RajaSaab (Telugu): 17.5 Million | JioHotstar Haq: 15.3 Million | Netflix Tere Ishk Mein: 12 Million | Netflix Bhooth Bangla: 11.6 Million | Netflix Mardaani 3: 10.7 Million | Netflix De De Pyaar De 2: 9.5 Million | Netflix

With a combined theatrical box office gross exceeding 3000+ crore worldwide and a record-breaking 63 million views on OTT, the Dhurandhar franchise stands as a blueprint for success in Indian commercial cinema. It will take an extraordinary effort, a massive established universe, and a superstar at the peak of their power to even come close to touching Ranveer Singh‘s record.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Half Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026).

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