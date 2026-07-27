Pritam & Pedro OTT Verdict Week 3: Arshad Warsi & Vir Hirani’s Show Hit The Biggest Record! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Rajkumar Hirani’s entry into the digital space has officially shattered streaming charts across the nation! The buddy-cop cyber-comedy drama Pritam & Pedro, starring his son Vir Hirani in his debut role, and co-starring Arshad Warsi, has achieved a massive milestone. The show has dethroned every single web series of 2026 to emerge as the most-watched web series of 2026 so far.

Streaming on JioHotstar, the show saw a steady momentum that took a huge jump in its second week. Currently, it has surpassed the most-watched show of 2026, Made In India, by a good margin, and it might still continue to grow!

Pritam & Pedro OTT Verdict

In almost three weeks, Pritam & Pedro have garnered 20+ million views, surpassing shows like Taskaree, Chiraiyaa, and Made In India. Blending Rajkumar Hirani’s signature warmth and humor with an intriguing cybercrime backdrop, the series takes full advantage of the effortless comic timing of Arshad Warsi.

Check out the top 10 most-watched web series of 2026 on OTT.

Pritam & Pedro: 20 Million | Netflix Made In India: 17.8 Million | Amazon MX Player Chiraiya: 16.3 Million | JioHotstar Taskaree: 14.2 Million | Netflix Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar S2: 13.2 Million | JioHotstar Matka King: 12.1 Million | Prime Video Gram Chikitsalay S2: 10.2 Million | Prime Video Aspirants S3: 9.7 Million | Prime Video Ab Hoga Hisaab: 9.3 Million | Amazon MX Player Inspector Avinash S2: 9.2 Million | JioHotstar

Pritam & Pedro OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 4.5 Million

Week 2: 10.2 Million

Week 3: 5.3 Million

Total: 20 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Half Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026).

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