Pallichattambi OTT Release Date Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Pallichattambi is a Malayalam period action-drama starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by S. Suresh Babu, the film is set against the backdrop of 1950s Kerala and combines action, politics, faith, and human drama in a single narrative.

The film attracted attention during its theatrical run for its period setting and the story of a man who finds himself caught in a larger conflict. With its mix of action and emotional moments, Pallichattambi became one of the notable Malayalam releases of the year.

Pallichattambi Plot

Set against the turbulent backdrop of 1958 Kerala, Pallichattambi transports viewers to the picturesque hilly village of Kaaniyar, where politics, faith, and power collide. Tovino Thomas stars as Krishna Pillai, a carefree rowdy who is transformed into the village’s feared Pallichattambi – a church strongman caught in the middle of an escalating ideological conflict.

As hidden truths emerge and loyalties are put to the test, he is forced to confront a choice that could alter the destiny of an entire community. Blending gripping action with powerful drama and emotional depth, Pallichattambi is an epic tale of courage, conviction, and resilience that keeps audiences invested till the very end.

Pallichattambi Cast

The film boasts a stellar cast led by Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar, alongside Vijayaraghavan, Shatru, Siddique, Baburaj, T.G. Ravi, Sudheer Karamana, Johny Antony, and Prashanth Alexander in pivotal roles. The film also features a special cameo appearance by Prithviraj.

After an acclaimed theatrical run, Tovino Thomas’ Pallichattambi is all set to make its digital premiere. The film will exclusively stream on Sony LIV from 24th July.

Produced by Noufal Ahammed, Brijeesh Mohammed, and CCC Brothers under the banners of World Wide Films and CQube Bros. Entertainment, Pallichattambi features music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Tijo Tomy, and editing by Sreejith Sarang.

Experience this powerful tale of conviction, conflict, and courage when Pallichattambi streams exclusively on Sony LIV from 24th July 2026.

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