Ikka OTT Verdict: Sunny Deol & Akshaye Khanna’s Netflix Original Trends In 16 Countries! ( Photo Credit – Netflix )

Sunny Deol’s grand digital debut has officially taken the streaming world by storm despite mixed reviews. Helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the intense courtroom thriller Ikka, also starring Akshaye Khanna, has made a roaring entry into Netflix’s top 5 streaming originals! Pitting Sunny Deol’s righteous defense lawyer against a chilling villain, Akshaye Khanna, the film has captured global attention.

The courtroom drama, also starring Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, registered 10.1 million viewing hours in its debut week. The film was trending on Netflix in 16 countries in the list of the top 10 non-English films of the week, claiming the number 1 spot in India, Bangladesh, Oman, Pakistan, UAE, and Mauritius.

Ikka OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from July 6, 2026, to July 12, 2026, Ikka, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 4.4 million on Netflix against 10.3 million viewing hours and secured the 2nd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by a French drama thriller, Nothing To Lose, this week.

Triple Records On Netflix!

With its 4.4 million debut views, Sunny Deol‘s courtroom drama has comfortably hit three major milestones with its viewership in the debut week.

3rd Biggest Debut For A Netflix Original In 2026

Ikka stands tall as the third most-watched direct-to-digital film of the year on Netflix in its debut week, after Accused and Kartavya!

5th Biggest Debut Of 2026 On Netflix

Outperforming several releases, the film registered the fifth biggest debut week viewership in 2026 after Dhurandhar, Accused, Bhooth Bangla, and Kartavya. It matched the debut week viewership of Blast, Mardaani 3, Toaster, and Mardaani 3.

Enters Top 5 Debuts by Netflix Originals (2024–2026)

Ikka is now the fifth most-watched Netflix original in its debut week since 2024.

Here are the top 10 debut week viewership for Netflix Original films that arrived on the platform from 2024 to 2026, with Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief ruling at the top spot.

Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million Accused: 7.5 Million Maharaj: 5.3 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Ikka | Maa Behen | Toaster: 4.4 Million Made In Korea | Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan: 3.9 Million Baramulla | Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million Sector 36: 3.6 Million Inspector Zende | Aap Jaisa Koi: 3.4 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

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