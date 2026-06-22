Veteran Indian actor Sunny Deol has appeared in around 100 films over a career spanning nearly four decades. Since making his acting debut with Betaab (1983), the 69-year-old star has delivered several powerful and memorable performances. Some of his most acclaimed films include Arjun (1985), Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Border (1997), and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). Fans are now eagerly waiting for his next film, Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947, produced by Aamir Khan.

A few days ago, TOI reported that Gadar 3, the third installment of the period action drama Gadar, was also in the works. But beyond the Gadar, Border, and Ghayal franchises, here are five films starring Sunny Deol that truly deserve a sequel.

1. Arjun

Rahul Rawail’s Arjun was one of Sunny Deol’s early films that has stood the test of time and still ranks among his finest works. Its commercial success and widespread popularity made him a big star. The 1985 action-drama revolved around a group of unemployed youths fighting against a corrupt system.

A potential Arjun sequel starring Sunny Deol in the lead could explore a contemporary subject with a brand-new story while retaining the spirit of the original. Helmed by a next-generation filmmaker, it could focus on issues relevant to today’s youth.

2. Damini

Damini is considered one of the most gripping legal dramas in Indian cinema, and Sunny Deol’s intense performance struck the right chord with the audience. The 1993 film revolved around a newly married woman, Damini (Meenakshi Seshadri), who refuses to stay silent after witnessing a brutal crime committed by her brother-in-law. She fights for justice with the help of an upright lawyer, Govind (Sunny Deol).

The sequel could continue the story of the lawyer, who takes on another high-profile case, and should ideally be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi himself.

3. Darr

Yash Chopra’s 1993 classic follows a young woman, Kiran (Juhi Chawla), who is stalked by Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), whose one-sided love escalates into threats and violence. After Kiran marries naval officer Sunil (Sunny Deol), Rahul continues to pursue her, forcing Sunil to track him down and confront the threat.

The potential follow-up film could serve either as a direct sequel or a spiritual successor to the original. It could retain the central theme of obsessive love. Sunny Deol could reprise his role, this time as a father who will go to any lengths to protect his daughter from an obsessed lover.

4. Chup: The Revenge of the Artist

R. Balki’s 2022 crime thriller is perhaps Sunny Deol’s most underrated film. He plays the role of a senior cop who tracks a serial killer (Dulquer Salmaan) and tries to stop him from killing film critics who give dishonest reviews.

A potential sequel has immense potential to focus on Sunny Deol’s character and how he tries to crack another complex case of a serial killer or a brutal murderer.

5. Jaat

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the 2025 film follows a mysterious stranger (Sunny Deol) whose accidental encounter with a dreaded goon (Randeep Hooda) leads to a brutal battle between them.

Last year, a sequel to Jaat was officially announced and will reportedly be helmed by Akhanda director Boyapati Srinu. Although the precise plot details are not yet confirmed, Jaat 2 is expected to focus on Sunny Deol’s explosive character, Brig. Baldev Pratap Singh. The sequel could either delve into the character’s backstory or how he executes another deadly mission as a one-man army.

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