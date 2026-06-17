It is well known that Mumbai’s luxury estate market is among the most expensive in the world. Despite earning hefty salaries for their films, Bollywood celebrities are no exception when it comes to paying exorbitant rents to continue occupying the luxurious homes. While many celebrities own properties in Mumbai, several A-list stars continue to rent upscale apartments in prime locations such as Bandra, Juhu, Worli, and Andheri and shell out lakhs every month for sea-facing views, ultra-luxurious amenities, and sprawling duplexes.

Here’s a look at Bollywood celebrities who reportedly pay sky-high rents for their Mumbai homes.

1. Kriti Sanon

As reported by Money Control, Kriti Sanon had rented legendary star Amitabh Bachchan’s duplex home in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs. 10 lakh a month. The apartment was located on the 27th and 28th floors of the Atlantis building on Lokhandwala Road in Andheri West. The report suggested that Kriti paid a security deposit of Rs. 60 lakh. Money Control reports that Kriti presently resides in Sandhu Palace, an ultra-luxurious apartment complex in Pali Hill, for which she pays Rs. 17 lakhs per month.

2. Aamir Khan

As per The Times of India reports, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan rented four high-end apartments in an upscale area in Bandra for a monthly rent of a whopping Rs. 24.5 lakh, as per property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The apartments are located on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill, in a building named Wilnomona Apartment, which is a prime location known to house several residents. As per the report, Aamir has temporarily moved into the apartments due to the redevelopment of his permanent residence, Virgo Cooperative Housing Society, where he owns around 12 apartments.

3. Madhuri Dixit Nene

According to Hindustan Times, Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Dr. Shriram Nene rented a new apartment in Mumbai’s plush locale, Worli. As per the report, the couple rented the house for Rs. 12.5 lakh per month. Their new home is on the 29th floor, and the carpet area of their luxurious abode is over 5500 sq. feet.

4. Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

India.com reported that Bollywood’s power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, moved into a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Juhu post-marriage. The couple rented an apartment on the 8th floor in Juhu’s ultra-luxurious complex, Rajmahal, for a period of 60 months (5 years). The report suggested that Vicky and Katrina paid close to Rs. 1.75 crore as a security deposit, and the rent for the initial 6 months was Rs. 8 lakh per month. Last year, the Times of India reported that the couple had renewed their lease for three more years, and the agreement included a rent of Rs. 17.01 lakh for the first two years, increasing to Rs. 17.86 lakh in the final year.

4. Jacqueline Fernandez

It was reported by The Times of India that Jacqueline Fernandez moved into the posh house in Juhu, Mumbai, that was once owned by Priyanka Chopra Jonas before she relocated to the US permanently. The apartment is located in a building named KarmaYog and is estimated to be valued at Rs. 7 crores. According to the report, Jacqueline rented the apartment for a monthly rent of a whopping Rs. 6.78 lakhs per month.

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