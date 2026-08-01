Alpha Box Office Day 29 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; T-Series )

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor starrer Alpha has tanked at the box office. There’s no hope left now as Spider-Man: Brand New Day has taken over the Hindi screens. But the female spy action thriller is inches away from entering the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026. Scroll below for the day 29 update!

How much has Alpha earned in India?

According to estimates, Alpha collected just 2 lakh on day 29 at the Indian box office. It is indeed disappointing to witness such a fate for a film under the YRF spy universe.

The total collection in India reaches 59.26 crore net after 29 days. Made on a budget of 100 crore, Shiv Rawail’s directorial has recovered 59% of the total investments. YRF will be suffering losses of over 40 crore. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 69.86 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):

Week 1: 48.4 crore

Week 2: 8.4 crore

Week 3: 2.11 crore

Week 4: 33 lakh

Day 29: 2 lakh

Total: 59.26 crore

Can it beat Pati Patni Aur Woh Do today?

The last saving grace for Alpha would be to secure a spot among the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026 before its box office run concludes. It needs only 3 lakh more in the kitty to beat Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (59.29 crore). Let’s see if it can finally achieve the target today.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Dhamaal 4: 160.85 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 136.98 crore Cocktail 2: 104.56 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 64.94 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 29 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 59.26 crore

Budget recovery: 59%

India gross: 69.86 crore

Overseas gross: 29.09 crore

Worldwide gross: 98.95 crore

Check out the Alpha day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 22: Less Than 1 Crore Away From Becoming The 65th Highest Hindi Grosser In History!

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