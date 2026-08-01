Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 22 Collection!( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Bollywood adventure-comedy Dhamaal 4 is now in the final leg of its box office run. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Ritesh Deshmukh starrer is now aiming to become the 65th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. It needs less than one crore to achieve the feat. Scroll below for the day 22 report!

How much has Dhamaal 4 collected in India?

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 added 1 crore to its kitty on day 22. It has now entered its fourth week, and there’s no significant competition in the Bollywood. However, it is facing strict competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has stolen the maximum Hindi screens and is enjoying immense buzz.

The total earnings in India currently stand at 164.2 crore net. Indra Kumar’s directorial is a box office success. It is now heading to wrap its domestic lifetime around the 175 crore range. Including GST, the gross earnings come to 193.75 crore after 22 days.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 99.09 crore

Week 2: 44.24 crore

Week 3: 19.87 crore

Day 22: 1 crore

Total: 164.2 crore

It’s Dhamaal 4 vs Baaghi 2

Ajay Devgn starrer is set to surpass the lifetime of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 today, which collected 165 crore net back in 2018. With that, the adventure comedy will emerge as the 65th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the Indian box office.

This weekend, the fourth installment of Dhamaal will also aim to beat Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crore) and Salman Khan’s Race 3 (169 crore).

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 22 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 164.2 crore

ROI: 14.2 crore

ROI%: 9.46%

India gross: 193.75 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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