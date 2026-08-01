Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Raghav Juyal’s Solo Lead Sees No Growth (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It took Raghav Juyal 16 years to bag a film where he played the lead. In his last theatrical release, he played the antagonist against Lakshya’s lead. The film, titled Kill, made a mark with critics and audiences and performed well at the box office. However, the same cannot be said about Juyal’s latest release, Bhai Tera Star Hai. The film was not expected to do much because of its direct clash with Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, the mixed reaction to the film has not helped it.

How Much Did Bhai Tera Star Hai Earn In 2 Days At The India Box Office?

Raghav Juyal is a familiar face among Indian audiences, having started his career with Dance India Dance. Over the years, he made audiences laugh with his funny antics as host. His role in Netflix’s Ba***ds of Bollywood was also appreciated as he was seen in his comic element. So, when Juyal was to headline an out-and-out comedy film, there was much hope. However, the reviews have not been favourable to the movie directed by Vivek B Agrawal.

After opening at 0.25 crore on Thursday, Bhai Tera Star Hai collected the same amount on day 2 as well. This brings the net total to 0.5 crore at the domestic box office. In contrast, Raghav’s Kill had seen 70% growth on day 2. The film, which opened at 1.25 crore, earned 2.15 crore on day 2.

Day-Wise Collection of Bhai Tera Star Hai

Day 1: 0.25 crore

Day 2: 0.25 crore

Total: 0.5 crore

Meanwhile, the film also saw a reduced screen count on day 2. The film opened on 876 screens on Thursday, and the number was reduced to 835 on day 2. This is a nearly 5% drop in screen count.

More About Bhai Tera Star Hai

Apart from Raghav Juyal, the Vivek B Agrawal directorial also stars Niharika NM, Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Parvathy Omanakuttan, among others. The film has been written by Vivek B Agrawal and Sudipto Sarkar.

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