Ramayana Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Might Not Be Able To Beat Mahavatar Narsimha’s Profit! ( Photo Credit – YouTube; Netflix )

Ever since the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana dropped, expectations surrounding its theatrical run are at an all-time high! However, it is still dicey that the film breaks box office records, owing to its huge budget! The magnum opus is mounted on a gigantic budget of 800 crore, and breaking records and claiming milestones based on this budget looks almost impossible!

Most Profitable Mythological Film Post-COVID

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the film might break the lifetime collections of many Hindi and Indian films. However, it will still be impossible to pass the profits of the most profitable mythological film post-COVID!

Ramayana Box Office VS Mahavatar Narsimha!

The most profitable mythological film post-COVID is Mahavatar Narsimha. The animated film arrived in the theaters in 2025 and registered 1553% return on investment! Mounted on a budget of 15 crore only, it earned 247.96 crore in its lifetime! To match this return on investment will be a herculean task for the Ramayana box office!

The benchmark is so unbelievably absurd that math would certainly not math! To claim the crown of the most profitable Indian mythological epic post-COVID, Ranbir Kapoor‘s film doesn’t just need to be a blockbuster; it needs to collect a staggering 13,224 crore!

Decoding The Math For Ramayana!

While an 800-crore budget allows Nitesh Tiwari to deliver world-class visual effects, it also poses a massive roadblock when calculating percentage returns. To surpass Mahavatar Narsimha‘s 1553.06% ROI, Ramayana must generate an ROI of at least 12,424 crore! That is clearly a number no one can achieve!

So, clearly, Mahavatar Narsimha is going to be the most profitable mythological film at the box office! Clearly, the 800 crore budget for Ramayana will a roadblock to break records based on profits, but I am clearly not complaining when I get see such a brilliant ensemble present the greatest chapters from the history of Indian mythology and religion!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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