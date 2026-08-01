Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Set To Beat An Avengers Movie’s Domestic Haul (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also arrived at the cinemas, but Toy Story 5 is adamant about reaching its target. It will not be as hard for it, as the Pixar sequel is one of the most-loved animated and family movies in theaters. It is also inches away from beating the lowest-grossing Avengers movie at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Toy Story 5 at the North American box office

The Pixar sequel collected $1.2 million at the box office in North America. It highlights the film’s incredible legs at the domestic box office, with just a 34.1% decline from last Thursday despite losing another 25 theaters last Friday and tough competition. The latest Toy Story movie has crossed the $455.4 million cume at the North American box office.

Toy Story 5 is inches away from surpassing Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avegers: Age of Ultron is the second installment in the Avengers franchise. It is also the lowest-grossing movie in the Avengers franchise. Avengers: Age of Ultron collected $459 million in its lifetime at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, Toy Story 5 is less than $5 million away from Avengers: Age of Ultron to climb up in the all-time top 30 grossers domestically. Age of Ultron is the all-time #29 highest-grossing movie domestically.

The Pixar sequel is eyeing a domestic run of $470 million to $500 million. Therefore, it will beat Avengers: Age of Ultron, Moana 2, and Star Wars: A New Hope as the all-time #27 highest-grossing film in North America. The film will surpass Moana 2’s $460.4 million lifetime total to become the 6th-highest-grossing animated film ever in North America.

Toy Story 5’s domestic gross against the Avengers movies

Avengers: Endgame – $858.4 million Avengers: Infinity War – $678.8 million The Avengers – $623.3 million Avengers: Age of Ultron – $459.0 million Toy Story 5 – $455.4 million

More about the movie

Toy Story 5 has hit the $1.03 billion at the worldwide box office. It was released in the theaters on June 19. The film follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang as their jobs are challenged when they’re introduced to electronics, a new threat to playtime.

Box office summary

Domestic – $455.4 million

International – $575.2 million

Worldwide – $1.03 billion

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