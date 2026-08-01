Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: History Created! Tom Holland’s $70M+ Previews Eclipse Avengers: Endgame’s Benchmark (Photo Credit: Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is creating history with its preview collections alone. It has surpassed Avengers: Endgame comfortably to register the all-time biggest preview at the North American box office. It is also expected to shatter the industry’s projections for its opening weekend collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s record collection from previews

According to the latest reports, Brand New Day has set a record with its Thursday previews. It raked in $72 million from Thursday previews and also includes Amazon Prime’s Wednesday early screenings. It is the biggest ever for this year as well. The movie is eyeing a record-breaking debut weekend domestically and worldwide.

Brand New Day beats Avengers: Endgame to record the biggest preview ever

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals that Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded the all-time biggest previews at the box office in North America. It has beaten Avengers: Endgame’s previous $60 million record as the biggest previews ever. It is also almost double Deadpool & Wolverine’s $38.5 million Thursday previews, setting a new record for peak-summer release previews.

Check out the all-time top 5 previews ever

1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day – $72 million

2. Avengers: Endgame – $60 million

3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $57 miliion

4. Spider-Man: No Way Home – $50 million

5. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $45 million

Gearing up for a historic opening weekend at the North American box office

Based on current reports, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to earn between $275 million and $325 million at the North American box office on its opening weekend, surpassing No Way Home‘s historic opening. Internationally, the film is also enjoying strong momentum and is on track to earn $580 million to $630 million at the box office. Therefore, it is eyeing a global debut between $855 million and $955 million on its 5-day opening. It would be the second-biggest global opening weekend ever, beating Infinity War‘s $640.5 million. Brand New Day is expected to be the only film to surpass Avengers: Endgame’s $1.22 billion global opening.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, was released on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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