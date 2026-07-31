Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; JioHotstar )

Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju starrer Jana Nayagan has crossed the 150 crore mark at the Indian box office. The Tamil political action drama has also surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to score the 6th highest opening week in Tamil cinema. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn in its debut week?

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan added 3.98 crore net to its kitty on day 8. It witnessed a 35% drop in the last 24 hours, after bringing in 6.1 crore on Wednesday. There’s competition from Gatta Kusthi 2 and Idhayam Murali, but the mixed-to-negative word-of-mouth has majorly spoiled its run.

H Vinoth’s directorial has crossed the 150 crore mark in India, with the cumulative total surging to 153.48 crore net after 8 days. Made on a budget of between 300-350 crore, it will not be able to recover its high cost in its lifetime. A big disappointment for Thalapathy Vijay, as it marked his final film on the big screens.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 42.7 crore

Day 2: 21.15 crore

Day 3: 28.9 crore

Day 4: 32 crore

Day 5: 10.65 crore

Day 6: 8 crore

Day 7: 6.1 crore

Day 8: 3.98 crore

Total: 153.48 crore

6th highest opening week in Kollywood!

Previously, Jana Nayagan surpassed the opening week collection of Karuppu (113.85 crore) during its opening weekend, to score the biggest debut week of Kollywood in 2026. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has now left behind Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to secure the 6th spot among all-time highest opening week grossers in Tamil cinema.

Check out the highest opening week collection of all time in Tamil cinema (net):

Leo: 264.25 crore (8-day) Jailer: 235.85 crore (8-day) Coolie: 229.73 crore (8-day) The Greatest Of All Time: 182.45 crore (8-day) Ponniyin Selvan I: 175.6 crore Jana Nayagan: 153.48 crore (8-day) Vikram: 143.95 crore Bigil: 129.40 crore Sarkar: 123.05 crore (10-day) Good Bad Ugly: 119.22 crore (8-day)

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 300-350 crore

India net: 153.48 crore

India gross: 181.10 crore

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Need 2 Crore To Become 7th Highest-Grossing Kollywood Film of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News