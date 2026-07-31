Spider-Man: Brand New Day Korea Box Office: Becomes the 2nd Biggest Thursday For MCU, Trailing Multiverse of Madness ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in Korea on Wednesday. Very few international territories saw the film’s release on July 29. The United States of America will see the film’s release on July 31. Korea has already registered a grand opening on Wednesday and saw a steady hold on Day 2. It has become the second-biggest Thursday for an MCU film in Korea post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer saw a minor drop of 31.2% on Day 2. This is not a significant drop and indicates a strong hold at the box office. After opening to $4.8 million in Korea, the film collected $3.3 million on Day 2. According to a report by Luiz Fernando, it is the third-biggest opening day for an MCU film at the Korean box office post-COVID. It is only behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’s $5.9 million and Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $5.3 million opening-day grosses in Korea.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Records 2nd Biggest Thursday for an MCU Film

Despite the minor drop in collections, the latest Spider-Man film has become the second-biggest first Thursday post-COVID for the MCU. The film is only trailing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Take a look at the Top 10 MCU post-COVID first Thursdays at the Korea box office:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: $8.8 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day: $3.3 million Thor: Love and Thunder & Black Widow: $1.6 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: $1.5 million Eternals: $1.5 million Deadpool & Wolverine: $971k Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: $823k Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: $783k Thunderbolts: $739k Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: $681k

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s opening weekend update in Korea

Riding strong word-of-mouth, the film is tracking to earn solid numbers at the Korean box office in its opening weekend. The Marvel movie is tracking to earn $19 million to $22 million in its five-day opening weekend at the box office in Korea.

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