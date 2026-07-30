Moana Worldwide Box Office: Outpaces Snow White’s Global Run( Photo Credit – Disney )

Moana, starring Dwayne Johnson, is still playing in 4,015 theaters in North America, yet it is not helping the film’s box office. However, the movie has surpassed one of the biggest box office flops ever released by Disney – Snow White. It is also a live-action remake, released last year. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Moana at the worldwide box office

Although the live-action movie is holding on to its 2nd spot in the domestic box office rankings. The gap from the Odyssey is too big. It collected $2.5 million on its third Tuesday at the North American box office across 4,015 theaters. The Dwayne Johnson starrer dropped 36.9% from last Tuesday at the North American box office, reaching the $106.6 million cume so far.

According to Box Office Mojo, Moana collected just $126.9 million at the box office overseas. The live-action movie is not being enjoyed by the fans overseas. It fails to hit major box-office milestones despite being part of such a successful and popular franchise. The live-action remake stands at a $233.5 million worldwide box office cume. It might not even cross the $500 million mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $106.6 million

International – $126.9 million

Worldwide – $233.5 million

Moana surpasses Disney flop Snow White worldwide

Dwayne Johnson’s Moana has beaten the global haul of Snow White, and that is a good thing for it. For the unversed, Gal Gadot starrer Snow White was released in 2025 and had a massive budget. The movie received major backlash and flopped miserably at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Snow White collected just 205.7 million at the worldwide box office. Although the live-action Moana is also headed for being a major flop, at least it has surpassed Snow White worldwide.

What is Moana about?

The film follows Moana, who answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island, Motunui, with the infamous demigod Maui on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. Moana was released on July 10.

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