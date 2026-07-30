Spider-Man: Brand New Day Korea Box Office: Opening Day Update( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making headlines with its opening day collections all over. The film will be released in the United States tomorrow, but has already hit screens in Asian markets, including Korea. The Tom Holland starrer has scored the biggest opening day collection at the Korean box office for the MCU in the post-pandemic era. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has recorded one of the biggest opening days for Hollywood at the box office in China, where it was also released on Wednesday. Word of mouth and reviews are also strong for this Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed Marvel movie. In Korea, the film has received a slightly higher rating than No Way Home’s 9.5 on CGV. Brand New Day has earned 9.6 on CGV and a 9.1 audience score on Megabox.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s opening day at the box office in Korea

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuted at #1 in the box office rankings in Korea on Wednesday. The Tom Holland starrer collected a massive $4.8 million on its Wednesday opening day in Korea. It is the 3rd biggest opening day for MCU at the box office in Korea post-COVID. It is only behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’s $5.9 million and No Way Home’s $5.3 million in opening-day grosses in Korea.

Riding strong word-of-mouth, the film is tracking to earn solid numbers at the Korean box office in its opening weekend. The Marvel movie is tracking to earn $19 million to $22 million in its five-day opening weekend at the box office in Korea.

More about the movie

According to media reports, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is tracking to earn between $195 million and $250 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. Internationally, the movie is expected to make around $260-$280 million on its opening weekend. Therefore, globally, it will earn around $455 million to $540 million in its debut weekend. It will be one of the biggest opening weekends ever.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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