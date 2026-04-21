The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is bracing for a big release in 2026 with Avengers: Doomsday. After a quieter phase, fans are hoping this film brings back the franchise’s signature scale and excitement.

But before diving into the next big chapter, it’s the perfect time to revisit the MCU’s sprawling story. With multiple timelines and interconnected arcs, figuring out the right watch order can be tricky, so here’s a simple guide to help you catch up.

MCU In Chronological Order: Full Timeline Guide

If you want to experience the MCU as the story unfolds, watching in chronological order is the way to go. This approach follows the timeline of events within the universe, starting decades before Iron Man and moving through key phases.

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel (its mid-credit scene takes place after Avengers: Infinity War) Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Doctor Strange Black Panther Spider-Man: Homecoming Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Spider-Man: Far From Home Spider-Man: No Way Home Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Thor: Love and Thunder Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumani Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 The Marvels Captain America: Brave New World Thunderbolts* The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Fans can go through these films as they prepare to watch Avengers: Doomsday. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who had also helmed Avengers: Endgame. It stars an ensemble of actors reprising their superhero roles. The plot will center around them trying to stop Doctor Doom. Doomsday is expected to release theatrically on December 18, 2026.

More About Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday marks the return of the Russo brothers to the director’s chair. The two had last directed 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which was a major critical and commercial success. The film concluded a story arc that had been building for several years. Since then, Marvel has struggled to come up with something that has appealed to its fans. We can expect Doomsday to revive the franchise.

Russo Brothers On Multiple Teaser Releases

Fans were surprised to see the makers release several teaser videos for the film over a few weeks. Each one of these videos centered around a specific superhero or their team. In an Empire magazine interview, Joe Russo explained the idea behind it. He said, “Look, the movie is very complex. We thought one of the best ways to celebrate what the movie is was to give characters their own space and highlight some moments.”

Anthony Russo further spoke about Captain America’s return to the franchise. “We have a special affinity with the character. We can’t see this narrative without his central role in it, basically. The special place he holds among the ensemble, he sort of retains that moving forward.”

Avengers: Doomsday remains one of the most anticipated films of 2026.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Takes No.1 Spot On Jio Hotstar Top 10 After HBO Max India Launch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News