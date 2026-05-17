Michael starring Jaafar Jackson is on track to become the second-highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. It has now become one of the most acclaimed Marvel movies of Hugh Jackman, Logan. The biopic is expected to cross the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is giving solid competition to The Devil Wears Prada 2 domestically and worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

According to reports, the music biopic has collected a solid $7 million on its 4th Friday. It is the biggest 4th Friday for any biopic at the box office in North America. It has declined by 20.4% from last Friday. The movie has also earned the 4th biggest 4th Friday ever for April releases and the biggest 4th Friday of 2026. It is also more than Project Hail Mary’s $6.8 million 4th Friday gross. It hits the $263.7 million cume at the domestic box office.

Edges closer to the $650 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Michael is inches away from surpassing the $650 million milestone worldwide. The Jaafar Jackson starrer has earned over $358.25 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide cume of the music biopic has hit $621.9 million. The film crossed $650 million at the worldwide box office this weekend. If things go well, the film might even cross the $700 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $263.7 million

International – $358.2 million

Worldwide – $621.9 million

Surpasses Hugh Jackman starrer, Logan

Hugh Jackman starrer Logan is one of the most critically acclaimed Marvel movies. It was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards, becoming the first live-action superhero film to be nominated for screenwriting. The Marvel movie grossed $619.18 million worldwide. Michael has surpassed Logan’s global haul in just 22 days. The film is inches away from surpassing Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s global haul.

What is Michael about?

It follows the early life of Michael Jackson from the discovery of his talent as the lead of the Jackson 5 to the artist whose creative ambition fueled a pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Michael was released on April 24.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Worldwide Box Office: How Much More It Needs To Earn To Reach The $700 Million Profit Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News