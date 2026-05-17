Both Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal have appeared in several popular Hollywood films. Henry Cavill has previously starred in multiple DCEU hits, including Man of Steel and Justice League, as well as Mission: Impossible – Fallout and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. And Jake Gyllenhaal has starred in films like

Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac, Nightcrawler, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant. Currently, the duo is sharing screen space in Guy Ritchie’s action-thriller, In the Grey, which has earned $1.1 million on its opening day in North America.

While it remains to be seen how In the Grey performs in the long run at the box office, let’s take a look at each one of the actors’ highest-grossing films so far at the worldwide box office and which one delivered the best return relative to its budget.

Henry Cavill & Jake Gyllenhaal’s Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

As of now, Henry Cavill’s top-grossing film in global earnings is Zack Snyder’s 2016 DCEU superhero film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. On the other hand, the highest-grossing movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal is none other than the 2019 MCU film Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Here are the worldwide earnings of the two films, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Worldwide Earnings: $874.4 million

Budget: $250 million

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.133 billion

Budget: $160 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance: Who Wins?

Based on the above figures, it is clear that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice delivered an earnings-to-budget ratio of 3.5x. In comparison, Spider-Man: Far from Home earned roughly 7.1x its budget.

This means that Jake Gyllenhaal’s highest-grossing film not only grossed around 30% higher than Henry Cavill’s top-grossing movie, but it also delivered more than double the earnings-to-budget performance compared to the DCEU film, which was made on a budget that was 56% higher than its MCU counterpart. So, the winner in this box office metric is Jake Gyllenhaal’s Spider-Man: Far from Home.

What’s Spider-Man: Far from Home All About?

During a school trip to Europe, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and teams up with a mysterious superhero called Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to defeat four elemental monsters. But there is more to the story than meets the eye, and things are not what they seem.

Spider-Man: Far from Home – Official Trailer

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