The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel to the 2023 animated adventure comedy, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, was released in theaters on April 1, 2026. Having already completed six weeks in theaters, the Chris Pratt starrer currently ranks as the highest-grossing title of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. However, with a current worldwide total of $943.3 million, the sequel is unlikely to surpass its predecessor, which grossed $1.361 billion. Having said that, it still appears to be on track to reach the coveted $1 billion worldwide mark during its ongoing run.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Box Office Summary

North America: $414.2 million

International: $529.1 million

Worldwide: $943.3 million

With highly anticipated movies like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday expected to post massive numbers, it will be interesting to see how long the animated film can retain its No. 1 spot on the 2026 worldwide box office chart. That said, the blockbuster sequel is still expected to comfortably end up among the top 5 highest-grossing titles of 2026 at the global box office.

How Far Is It From Reaching $700 Million Theatrical Profit?

Made on an estimated production budget of $110 million, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie needed to earn $275 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This implies it has already generated a massive theatrical surplus of $668.3 million and needs to add another $31.7 million to reach the $700 million profit milestone.

From May 19, 2026, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is expected to be available to rent or buy on various digital platforms. So, the period till May 18 will be important for the theatrical business. That said, if the film continues to deliver solid weekday holds and posts strong numbers in North America and from international markets, it has a realistic chance to close the $31.7 million gap and reach the $700 million theatrical profit mark.

What Is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie All About?

The first film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, follows Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi, who are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is captured by Bowser, Mario teams up with Princess Peach to rescue him and save the kingdom.

In the sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Official Trailer

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