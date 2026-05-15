Marvel Studios is going bigger than ever with Avengers: Doomsday. The upcoming superhero epic is bringing together characters from multiple Marvel universes, creating crossover moments fans have long dreamed of. From the Fox X-Men finally meeting the Avengers to the possible return of iconic Spider-Men, the movie is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s biggest cinematic events ever.

Here are the biggest multiverse crossovers expected in the film.

🚨 Marvel Studios just confirmed Avengers vs. X-Men fights in Avengers: Doomsday!

The CinemaCon 2026 trailer (not released publicly) showed three major new fight sequences between the teams — the first time this has ever happened in an MCU movie.

The matchups include: Shang-Chi… pic.twitter.com/kz1BiX528K — Legendary Fragments (@Legend_Fragment) May 9, 2026

Fox’s X-Men Finally Battle MCU Avengers In Avengers: Doomsday

One of the biggest moments expected in the film is the collision between the Fox X-Men universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actors like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and Rebecca Romijn are returning alongside MCU heroes, including Captain America, Thor, and Shang-Chi. The crossover is expected to include major battles, tense rivalries, and surprising alliances between heroes who have never shared the screen before.

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Mystique’s Yelena Belova Transformation

Mystique is reportedly creating chaos by transforming into Yelena Belova during key scenes in the film. That twist could reportedly lead to a hilarious, confusing fight sequence featuring multiple versions of Yelena. The shapeshifting moment is already being described as one of the movie’s wildest surprises.

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Gambit Vs Shang-Chi Fight Scene May Become A Major Action Highlight

Fans may finally get to see Gambit face off against Shang-Chi in a stylish battle inside the X-Mansion. Channing Tatum reportedly brings Gambit’s signature charged cards into combat against Shang-Chi’s martial arts and Ten Rings powers. The fight is expected to blend explosive visual effects with fast-paced action choreography.

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Fantastic Four Officially Enter The Main MCU Timeline

The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is reportedly entering the main MCU timeline in the film. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are expected to share scenes with established Avengers and Wakandan leaders. Their arrival could become a major turning point in the growing multiverse war.

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Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Return Rumors Explained

Strong rumors continue to suggest that Tobey Maguire may return as Spider-Man in the movie. There is also speculation that Andrew Garfield may appear alongside him. If true, the crossover would recreate the emotional excitement fans experienced in Spider-Man: No Way Home and push the multiverse concept even further.

Alan Cummings says ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ will include “secret” Avengers that haven’t been announced. “They didn’t want to let out this certain character was coming back, so they called them somebody else in the script. It was confusing.” (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/ov3DXUa4LL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 9, 2026

Steve Rogers & Mjolnir Could Be Avengers: Doomsday’s Biggest Nostalgia Moment

Chris Evans is reportedly in CinemaCon footage returning as Steve Rogers, and fans may once again see him wield Mjolnir. The moment is expected to reunite him with Thor and several original Avengers characters. Marvel appears ready to bring back the emotional nostalgia that made Avengers: Endgame such a massive success.

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Deadpool & Wolverine Rumored To Bring Maximum Multiverse Chaos

Rumors continue to connect Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to surprise appearances in the movie. Their fan-favorite chemistry could add both comedy and brutal action to the already massive crossover story.

After the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, many fans expect Marvel to save this duo for one of the film’s biggest crowd-pleasing moments.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will reportedly fight Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. The duo will travel to Tobey’s Spider-Man universe to wipe it out. (via: @MyTimeToShineH) pic.twitter.com/MjOmBBZEXX — The Marvelous Geek (@marvelousgeek__) February 12, 2026

Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Could Redefine Marvel Villains Forever

At the center of all the multiverse chaos is Doctor Doom, reportedly played by Robert Downey Jr. Instead of returning as Iron Man, Downey is expected to portray a terrifying version of Doom who manipulates multiple universes and forces heroes into conflict. The villain is rumored to be the mastermind behind the incursions, pulling together the X-Men, Avengers, Fantastic Four, and other Marvel worlds.

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With massive crossover battles, emotional reunions, and long-awaited character returns, Avengers: Doomsday is already shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most ambitious films ever. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

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