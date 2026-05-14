Robert Downey Jr is officially returning to the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday, and the highly anticipated comeback could rewrite one of Hollywood’s biggest box-office records. With the fans eagerly awaiting the next Avengers movie, RDJ now has a good shot at challenging Zoe Saldaña for the title of the highest-grossing actor of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zoe Saldaña’s massive lead at the worldwide box office

Zoe Saldaña is the only actress to appear in all three of the all-time top 3 movies worldwide. She also sits at #1 as the top-grossing Hollywood actor, thanks to her involvement in Avatar: Fire and Ash, most recently. According to reports, the Avatar actress’s cumulative total is estimated at $15.47 billion worldwide, placing her ahead of every other actor in Hollywood history.

Robert Downey Jr’s box office legacy

Robert Downey Jr’s career was revived when he first landed the role of Tony Stark in the MCU. His Iron Man kick-started the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as the face of the MCU for over a decade, he led or co-starred in some of the highest-grossing movies of all time. The list includes Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. MCU movies’ massive box-office totals pushed his worldwide total past $14.3 billion. The biggest contributors are his MCU blockbusters. According to Business Insider‘s report, RDJ is the 4th-highest-grossing star worldwide. He is returning to the MCU in a new avatar!

Can Robert Downey Jr’s Avengers: Doomsday help him take away Zoe Saldaña’s crown of top-grossing star?

Robert Downey Jr’s cumulative total is $14.3 billion, and Zoe Saldaña’s is $15.47 billion; thus, the gap is $1.17 billion. To jump from the 4th rank to the top, RDJ would have to beat Samuel L Jackson’s $14.6 billion and Scarlett Johansson’s $15.4 billion marks. Since all the Avengers movies have earned more than $1 billion worldwide, it might not be a difficult target for Avengers: Doomsday to achieve. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have earned over $2 billion worldwide.

With all the hype around Avengers: Doomsday and Robert Downey Jr’s return as the big baddie, Doctor Doom is taking the excitement to a whole new level. However, we have also witnessed ambitious MCU projects fail miserably, like The Marvels, and even the last few MCU films were not as remarkable as the previous ones. Therefore, skepticism surrounds Doomsday, but the reuniting of almost all the OG Avengers changes everything. It has the potential to earn at least $2 billion worldwide. Therefore, if it manages to earn even $2 billion, it would create a massive gap between RDJ and Zoe Saldaña’s totals, along with the others’.

Check out the top 5 top-grossing actors at the global box office

Zoe Saldaña – $15.47 billion Scarlett Johansson – $15.4 billion Samuel L Jackson – $14.6 billion Robert Downey Jr – $14.3 billion Chris Pratt – $14.1 billion

About Avengers: Doomsday

According to the official synopsis, the film takes place 14 months after the events of Thunderbolts – groups of heroes from three different universes – the Avengers, Wakandans, and New Avengers from Earth 616, the Fantastic Four from Earth 828, and the OG X-Men from a separate universe converge to face the existential threat of Doctor Doom [played by Robert Downey Jr]. Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 17.

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