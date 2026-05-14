Regional cinema is slowly finding a bigger space on international platforms, and now Gujarati film Laalo has joined that conversation in a major way. The film recently made headlines after reaching the Cannes Film Festival, becoming one of the few Gujarati films to be showcased on one of cinema’s biggest global stages.

Laalo has created history at Cannes as the team proudly represents India on one of the world’s biggest cinematic stages. The achievement has created excitement among fans of regional storytelling, especially because Gujarati cinema has rarely received this kind of international spotlight before.

This achievement celebrates Indian cinema, authentic, rooted narratives, and the growing global recognition of stories from the heartland. The team expressed gratitude to audiences for their constant love and support, which made this incredible journey possible.

Laalo Team Reacts To Cannes Milestone

Director Ankit Sakhiya called the moment “proud and humbling” for the entire team. Speaking about the film’s journey, he shared, “Representing Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate at the Cannes Film Festival is a proud and humbling moment for us. We believe it is our language, our culture, and this film itself that brought us here. We may not be big enough to represent such a rich culture, but we are honoured to carry a small piece of Gujarat and its spirituality to the global stage through Laalo. We hope the film connects hearts beyond language and borders.”

The producers of Laalo added, “As producers of Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, our biggest motivation has always been to take this story to as many people as possible. Cinema becomes meaningful when it reaches hearts, starts conversations, and stays with audiences beyond the screen. Being at the Cannes Film Festival is a step towards fulfilling that vision — of sharing our culture, emotions, and storytelling with audiences across the world through Laalo.”

Where To Watch Laalo

For viewers who missed the film earlier, Laalo is currently streaming on Sony LIV. The movie will also have its world television premiere on Sony MAX on May 17 at 1 PM.

Produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions, Jigar Dalsaniya, Parthiv Jodhani and Ajay Balavant Padariya, the film stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi, with Shubham Gajjar serving as the Director of Photography (DOP) and Creative Producer.

Laalo Trailer

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