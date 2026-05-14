Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt may finally be preparing for a serious innings in public life, if astrologer and Koimoi columnist Vikkramm Chandirramani’s latest prediction is anything to go by. The actor, who comes from one of Indian cinema’s most politically influential families, has once again found himself at the center of speculation at a time when conversations around film stars entering politics have intensified across India, particularly following actor Vijay’s recent ascent to power in Tamil Nadu.

Chandirramani, who recently drew attention for accurately predicting the outcomes of the Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala Assembly elections, believes the next eighteen months could mark a major turning point in Dutt’s life, both professionally and politically. Speaking about the possibility of Dutt entering politics, Vikkramm said, “While Sanjay Dutt’s earlier attempts to enter politics were ill-fated, with something or the other getting in the way, this time it could be different. This year and the next are likely to transform his career. He may have the opportunity to enter politics from a position of strength.”

The astrologer added that signs of this transition could begin to emerge very soon. “We are likely to see hints of this in June. Expect announcements around or soon after his birthday on July 29. I believe August and September 2026 will be extremely important months, both for his film career and his possible foray into politics. This energy is likely to continue into 2027 as well. We may see Sanjay Dutt gain stature not only in politics but also in films.”

Interestingly, Vikkramm also linked the actor’s current film choices to this possible shift in public perception. “His character in Aakhri Sawal is foreshadowing the reality of his life as it may unfold over the next year,” he said. If Sanjay Dutt does decide to step into politics again, it would hardly come as a surprise given his family background. His father, the legendary Sunil Dutt, was not only one of Hindi cinema’s most respected actors but also a Congress leader and former Union minister for youth affairs and sports. His mother, Nargis Dutt, served as a Rajya Sabha MP, while his sister Priya Dutt represented the Mumbai North Central constituency in Parliament after Sunil Dutt’s passing.

Sanjay Dutt himself briefly entered politics in 2009 when he joined the Samajwadi Party amid significant media attention. The party announced him as its candidate from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, once represented by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, his political ambitions were cut short after the Election Commission barred him from contesting due to his conviction under the Arms Act in connection with the 1993 Bombay blasts case. Though disappointed, Dutt initially stayed associated with the party and was appointed general secretary soon after. The association, however, proved short-lived. By January 2010, he had resigned from the post and publicly admitted that politics was not for him, choosing instead to focus entirely on films.

Now, more than fifteen years later, speculation around his political future has resurfaced once again. Adding another layer to the discussion is the timing of his latest release, Aakhri Sawal, which arrives after he faced censorship-related hurdles. The film is overtly political in tone and has already generated conversation for its hard-hitting narrative and ideological positioning. Namashi Chakraborty, son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, plays a key role in the film. Whether Aakhri Sawal turns out to be merely another political drama or the beginning of a new chapter in Sanjay Dutt’s public life remains to be seen. But if Vikkramm Chandirramani’s prediction proves accurate, the coming months could mark one of the most unexpected transitions of the actor’s career.

About Astrologer Vikkramm Chandirramani

Vikkramm Chandirramani, an astrologer practicing since 2001, combines the principles of Vedic and Western astrology with his intuitive abilities to offer profound insights into the future. His official website is https://www.futurescopes.com.

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