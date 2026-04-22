Aryan Khan comes across as someone carrying both inheritance and inner intensity. Being the son of Shah Rukh Khan means he was born into immense visibility, but these chart combinations suggest a personality that is not naturally hungry for superficial limelight. He appears more interested in substance, control, authorship, and building something of his own rather than simply basking in a famous surname.

Rahu in Leo gives presence. Even when he says little, people notice him. There is an aura around him that attracts curiosity, speculation, and strong reactions. He may have the ability to command a room quietly rather than noisily. This placement often makes someone a symbol in public consciousness, whether they seek that role or not. It can also create pressure to define oneself independently from family expectations.

Aryan Khan: A Creative Mind With A Strategic Edge

The Sun in Libra softens the fiery Leo exterior. It gives diplomacy, awareness of aesthetics, and a natural sense of presentation. He is likely more refined and measured than people assume. There can be a strong appreciation for style, branding, visuals, and the art of creating mood. This is a placement often found in people who understand image, culture, and the psychology of public appeal. It fits someone drawn toward filmmaking, fashion, or premium lifestyle ventures.

Moon in Aries suggests emotional directness beneath a composed exterior. He may react quickly internally, dislike stagnation, and need movement or challenge to feel alive. This Moon can produce impatience with nonsense and a desire to prove oneself through action. It also indicates courage. Even after setbacks, such individuals tend to bounce back rather than stay defeated for long.

Mercury conjunct Pluto in Scorpio is one of the most telling signatures in this chart. It suggests a penetrating mind. He likely notices what others miss. There can be sharp instincts, psychological insight, and an ability to read motives. Such people often prefer privacy because they understand too well how information is used. This aspect suits scriptwriting, direction, strategy, business negotiations, and any field where understanding hidden layers matters. It can also make him selective with friendships and cautious about trust.

This combination often creates someone who says less than they know. Outsiders may misread silence as aloofness, when in reality it may be observation and discernment. He is unlikely to be easily manipulated.

Mars and Venus in Sagittarius add a freer, more adventurous streak. Despite the private and intense Scorpio influence, there is also a part of him that wants exploration, travel, experimentation, and a broad worldview. He may be drawn to global culture, edgy humor, bold creative concepts, and unconventional people. In relationships and friendships, he may value honesty and space over clinginess or melodrama.

Builder, Creator & 2026 Turning Point

Jupiter in Capricorn, with Saturn in sextile to Jupiter, gives pragmatism. This is not a chart that survives only on dreams. It suggests someone who understands structure, discipline, timing, and the long game. Even if opportunities come easily through family networks, he may still feel the need to earn legitimacy through competence. This aspect is good for business building because it blends ambition with patience. It often belongs to people who mature significantly with age.

Saturn in Pisces indicates sensitivity hidden under restraint. He may feel more deeply than he shows. There can be phases of self-doubt, retreat, or feeling misunderstood. Yet this same placement can produce compassion, imagination, and a desire to create meaningful work rather than empty noise. It may also explain why he seems selective about public appearances and careful with exposure.

Ketu in Aquarius suggests some detachment from crowds and collective approval. He may not be overly motivated by mass validation or social media hysteria, even though the public constantly watches him. He may prefer a small trusted circle rather than endless networking.

In career terms, his chart leans more toward creator than performer. While he could act if he chose, the deeper signatures point toward direction, production, writing, brand creation, and control behind the scenes.

His life so far has shown scrutiny, pressure, and the burden of being born famous. But his horoscope suggests resilience. He may take longer to reveal his full potential because he is unlikely to be satisfied with mediocrity. Once he finds his lane, he can become formidable. Overall, Aryan Khan is a complex mix of charisma, privacy, intelligence, rebellion, and discipline. The public sees the surname first. Over time, he is likely to insist they see the individual next.

I had predicted the debut and success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood well before its release. At the time, Aryan Khan was being underestimated and dismissed by many as merely a nepotism beneficiary. I had said he would step out of the long shadow of his father, the legendary Shah Rukh Khan, and establish an identity of his own. The series was released in September 2025 to a strong response and went on to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix that year.

He is currently in the scripting and pre-production phase of his first major big-screen directorial venture, a full-scale commercial theatrical film. Production is expected to begin in 2026, with details regarding the plot, cast, and genre being kept under wraps. I had predicted that 2026 would be a turning point for him. Reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan will not feature in this project. Separate reports indicate that Aryan is expected to direct Shah Rukh Khan in a feature film planned for 2027.

Venus plays an important role in Aryan Khan’s chart, being the ruler of his 10th house. Venus is traditionally associated with show business, fashion, glamour, luxury, and lifestyle industries. Much of what Aryan Khan has pursued so far has had links to these areas.

In Aryan’s chart, the tenth house is Taurus, symbolized by the bull. The bull is often associated with wealth creation, enterprise, and investments, especially in publicly traded businesses. Taurus is ruled by Venus, which is linked with beauty, fashion, glamour, entertainment, and premium consumer products. Aryan Khan’s business moves so far reflect many of these themes.

In 2022, Aryan Khan launched Slab Ventures, under which he introduced the luxury collective brand D’yavol. The company later partnered with Anheuser-Busch InBev to launch a premium vodka, D’yavol Vodka, and a blended malt Scotch, D’yavol Inception, in 2023.

In 2023, Aryan also launched the luxury apparel label D’yavol X and directed an advertisement campaign for the brand featuring himself and Shah Rukh Khan. This marked his first directorial outing. Earlier this year, media reports indicated that Aryan Khan had been approached by HBO for a potential collaboration.

Aryan Khan is currently going through his Saturn return, a phase when Saturn returns to its natal position, usually around the late twenties. It is often considered a period of reassessment, maturity, responsibility, and long-term decision-making. It can test resolve, patience, and discipline, but those who rise to the challenge often emerge stronger and more grounded.

He is also going through Sade Sati, the period when Saturn transits the sign before the natal Moon, the Moon sign itself, and the sign after it. Though often viewed with apprehension, this phase can also bring growth, resilience, and major turning points alongside its challenges. Shah Rukh Khan experienced a spectacular comeback with Pathaan (2023) and Jawan (2023) during his own Sade Sati period.

2026 Predictions: A Defining Year Ahead

The next six months are likely to be highly eventful for Aryan Khan. His stature is expected to continue rising, and he is likely to be taken increasingly seriously as an individual talent rather than only as Shah Rukh Khan’s son. May 2026 looks favorable and active for his career. A major creative collaboration is possible, along with an important announcement. With Venus being a key planet in his chart, if he decides to take up acting, it will work out well for him. If he is inclined, this is a year when we can expect an announcement.

June 2026 also appears significant, with momentum likely to continue. July could bring further positive career developments. July and August together may prove to be a mixed phase, with some unexpected expenses and a few challenges requiring careful handling.

August and September 2026 could mark a turning point. A major collaboration may materialize. He may also make a significant investment, launch a new business, or acquire an asset of massive asset. The next six months will see Aryan Khan’s profile and standing rise further. He has much to look forward to.

About Astrologer Vikkramm Chandirramani

Vikkramm Chandirramani, an astrologer practicing since 2001, combines the principles of Vedic and Western astrology with his intuitive abilities to offer profound insights into the future. His official website is https://www.futurescopes.com.

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