Ajay Devgn could be headed for a defining and highly eventful 2026, according to celebrated astrologer and Koimoi columnist Vikkramm Chandirramani, who sees the year unfolding in clear phases of activation, escalation, and inflection for the Bollywood star. Vikkramm, whose past forecasts have included Devgn’s strong run with Shaitaan and Drishyam 2, as well as broader industry shifts tied to technology cycles, believes the coming months are part of a larger structural reset underway in Indian cinema.

According to him, March and April represent the activation phase. “As soon as March arrives, we will begin to see this period unfold,” Vikkramm said. “The first half of March itself should bring major creative collaborations into place.”

New Films, AI Ventures & Expanding Business

Vikkramm expects Devgn to announce new films, expand his production slate, and scale up operations in his cinema exhibition business during March and April. Real estate activity is also on the cards, particularly commercial property acquisitions. A high-value vehicle purchase may also take place.

Beyond traditional expansion, Vikkramm foresees a visible push into artificial intelligence-backed entertainment ventures. “He will venture further into AI. I expect a substantial investment into AI and entertainment from Ajay Devgn,” Vikkramm predicted. “He may raise capital by selling a stake, and he may also acquire a stake elsewhere.”

While March and April activate the cycle, Vikkramm sees June as the phase of strategic escalation. “June is where structure strengthens,” he said. “What begins earlier in the year may crystallize through capital realignment, structured investments, or high-level agreements.”

Industry observers have increasingly noted Devgn’s positioning at the convergence of cinema, exhibition, and technological infrastructure. Vikkramm believes that by June, this alignment could become more formalized through partnerships or financial restructuring. However, it is August that stands out most prominently for the celebrated astrologer.

Ajay Devgn 2.0

“August appears to be the inflection point,” Vikkramm added. “This is where scale, visibility, and technological ambition converge.” He believes that this phase may mark the beginning of what he describes as Ajay Devgn 2.0, a more technology-integrated, capital-aware, and strategically positioned version of the actor-producer. Vikkramm also underscores the possibility of cross-border partnerships, alliances with companies from South India, and broader international collaborations.

Entities located at a distance are likely to play a meaningful role in this phase. “Expect collaborations beyond Mumbai. There could be partnerships from South India and even overseas markets,” he noted. Vikkramm Chandirramani describes Devgn’s birth chart as reflecting a strong affinity with technology, a visionary mindset, fierce ambition, and sharp business acumen.

“He [Devgn] dreams big,” Chandirramani said. “This year, that vision expands in measurable ways.” April, which marks Devgn’s birthday month, also carries importance within the broader cycle. Vikkramm describes it as a personal turning point within a structurally significant year.

“This is a landmark phase,” he added. “We are likely to see Ajay Devgn operating decisively at the crossroads of technology and entertainment.” Vikkramm also argued that Devgn’s chart reflects what he calls an anti-fragile temperament, someone who grows stronger through disruption rather than being weakened by it.

He cited the commercial failure of ‘Raju Chacha’ (2000) as an example. “Over two decades back, when his home production ‘Raju Chacha’ flopped, he absorbed the setback and reinvented himself,” Vikkramm pointed out. “He bounced back critically and commercially. The failure did not stop him from producing or directing.”

Today, Devgn has directed multiple films and built a diversified ecosystem that includes an AI studio, a VFX studio, and a nationwide cinema chain. “Ajay Devgn is a calculated risk-taker,” Vikkramm concluded. “He is not someone who retreats in the face of disruption. He recalibrates and moves forward.”

Going by this, 2026 will not simply be busy for Devgn. It may mark a structural elevation in his positioning within the industry. By the time the year concludes, Vikkramm Chandirramani believes Ajay Devgn’s stature will have risen further, not just as an actor-producer, but as a technology-aligned artist shaping the next phase of Indian cinema.

About Astrologer Vikkramm Chandirramani

Vikkramm Chandirramani, an astrologer practicing since 2001, combines the principles of Vedic and Western astrology with his intuitive abilities to offer profound insights into the future. His official website is https://www.futurescopes.com/astrology/

