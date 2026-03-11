The Telugu romantic drama Couple Friendly, which was theatrically released on Valentine’s Day, is coming to OTT this week after a successful theatrical run. The film has become one of the most profitable Telugu ventures so far in 2026. With an IMDb rating of 7.0 out of 10 and a BookMyShow rating of 9.1 out of 10, the film is still running in theaters. Let’s look at everything you need to know about its upcoming OTT release.

Couple Friendly: When & Where To Watch The Telugu Romantic Drama Online

Couple Friendly is coming to Prime Video on March 13, 2026. The production house, UV Creations, has officially confirmed the release date. In addition to the original Telugu version, a dubbed Tamil version will also be available.

Couple Friendly: What Is The Plot Of The Telugu Romantic Drama?

Two youngsters, Shiva (Santosh Sobhan) and Mithra (Manasa Varanasi), move to a new city hoping to kickstart their careers. However, things do not go as planned. While Mithra struggles to settle in and faces constant pressure from her family to return home and get married, Shiva also fails to land his dream job and ends up working in the gig economy to make ends meet.

After a few chance meetings, the two decide to become roommates, and their friendship gradually blossoms into a romantic relationship. But as life throws new challenges their way, the couple soon realizes that sustaining their happiness may not be as easy as it once seemed.

Couple Friendly: Cast & Crew

Ashwin Chandrasekhar is the writer and director. The film stars Santosh Sobhan, Manasa Varanasi, Livingston, Goparaju Ramana, Rajeev Kanakala, and Yogi Babu. The music is composed by Aditya Ravindran. Dinesh Purushothaman is the director of photography, Michael B.F.A is the art director, and Ganesh Siva is the editor. The film is produced by Ajay Kumar Raju P.

