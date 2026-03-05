Patparganj District Court is back with more courtroom drama and a brand new season. Netflix has confirmed the release date of Maamla Legal Hai Season 2. The Ravi Kishan starrer is set to be even more funny, entertaining, and engaging this time.

The court has already posted a notice of the release date. Viewers of the show are set to witness many more hilarious sessions taking place at the Patparganj District Court.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 Release Date

If you’ve chuckled, laughed out loud or simply found yourself craving for more shenanigans from the Patparganj District Court, there’s a fresh notice that has just been issued. Netflix has announced, via a recently released teaser, that Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 will premiere on April 3, 2026, on the American streaming platform.

The teaser showed us a glimpse of the madness awaiting viewers. The brightest attorneys of Patparganj have dressed a man in a monkey costume to promote the release of Season 2. The man is supposed to roam the streets of Patparganj to promote the show’s return. However, they have not considered that no one would connect the incident of a man in a monkey costume to the arrival of a new season of the show.

All this enrages Ravi Kishan, who dismisses everyone from the room. The hilarity of the whole incident relays the message very clearly: Maamla Legal Hai fans are up for a banger of a season.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 Cast & Crew

Bringing a fresh dose of chaos and eccentricities, the fan-favorite squad of lawyers is back as Season 2 promises sharper humour while staying rooted in the everyday madness that made audiences fall in love with the show.

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is helmed by showrunner Sameer Saxena and directed by Rahul Pandey. Based on the world and characters created by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Anejal, this new season is written by Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja, and Tatsat Pandey.

Apart from Ravi Kishan, adding fresh sparkle to this courtroom are Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav, who blend seamlessly with returning favorites Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi, and Anjum Batra.

With its signature blend of satire, heart, and full-on courtroom comedy, Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 promises another paisa-vasool (bang for the buck) ride where every objection sparks laughter and every verdict comes with a twist. Netflix’s Maamla Legal Hai returns for Season 2 on April 3.

